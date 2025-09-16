Texas Tech Keeps Rolling, Win Third Straight
The Texas Tech Red Raiders won their third straight game of the season, dismantling the Oregon State Beavers 45-14, marking a 3-0 start to the season.
Quarterback Behren Morton, who threw for 442 yards and four touchdowns, was the highlight of this matchup and was another example of the Red Raiders flexing their offensive prowess through their three non-conference games, averaging 58 points in all three wins.
Now the games start to matter a little more, though, as the Red Raiders will hit the road for the first time this season, as they prepare for their first Big 12 game of the season, a top-25 matchup against the Utah Utes.
First Half
The game started with an Oregon State three-and-out, and then it turned into a 63-yard drive, starting with Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams making them pay for making mistakes against the running game. From the start of the game, the Beavers' defense was outmatched by the talent from the Red Raiders' receiving core.
As they have been this season, the Red Raiders kept rolling, keeping their foot on the gas, not daring to let up for a moment. They would strike fast again, making it 14-0 after Caleb Douglas caught a 61-yard reception. The Beavers would miss a field goal in the ensuing possession, and after that, it was off to the races.
Morton would connect with Williams for a 30-yard touchdown pass, and then Williams would find pay dirt again, scoring his second touchdown of the day to make it 28-0, which would be taken into halftime.
Halftime Score: Texas Tech 28, Oregon State 0
Second Half
The Red Raiders would pick up right where they left off when play resumed. Morton found Terrance Carter Jr. for a 23-yard score. At this point, down by 35, the Beavers would press, and the Red Raiders would get their second takeaway of the game, an interception.
This time, they were held to a field goal, but after the defense forced a quick three-and-out, they scored again, this time with Dickey finding the end zone from four yards out. The Beavers would get two touchdowns in their final two possessions, but it was too late then, and the Red Raiders would close this one out.
Final Score: Texas Tech 45, Oregon State 14
The Red Raiders kept marching, looking like a well-oiled and well-funded machine as they prepare for conference play now. With the confidence instilled from their performances, the Red Raiders look to continue their dominance, proving they aren't just all noise.
