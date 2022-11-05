Red Raiders Tyree Wilson Set to Show ‘Pro-Ready’ Skills

The Texas Tech Red Raiders won't be able to pull a season-defining upset in Fort Worth over the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday without an unconscious performance from coach Joey McGuire's defense.

Luckily, having a pass-rusher like Tyree Wilson gives Tech a fighting chance, as he'll need to get TCU quarterback Max Duggan uncomfortable for the entirety of the afternoon.

FOX Sports previewed the top talent set to take the field in college football on Saturday and listed Wilson at the top of the list. Tabbing him as the "physical prototype for a modern-day pass rusher," the Bednarik Award semifinalist will be at the center of some star-studded focus during FOX's broadcast on Saturday.

At 6-6, 275 pounds, Wilson has a dominating physique and the numbers to back it up. Per Pro Football Focus, Wilson is second in the Power 5 in quarter pressures (40), even leading guys like future NFL linebacker and Alabama Crimson Tide defensive star Will Anderson Jr.

Wilson is currently second in the Big 12 in sacks (six) and is 10th in total tackles (51). The senior from Henderson, TX is already well on his way to topping the seven sacks he had last season and is already eight tackles from matching his career total of 59 he had leading up to this year.

Wilson's signature performances this season came against the then-No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack and Kansas State Wildcats. In the 27-14 loss to N.C. State on Sept. 17, Wilson had two sacks and a season-high 11 total tackles.

In the 37-28 loss to Kansas State on Oct. 1, he once again had two sacks and wreaked havoc in the turnover game, forcing one fumble and recovering two.

Despite his strong play through eight games, Wilson will need arguably his best performance of the season if Tech wants to storm out of Fort Worth as the victors in what would be a major upset in the Big 12.

Tech and TCU kickoff from Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

