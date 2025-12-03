Texas Tech Raises to New High in College Football Playoff Rankings
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have been one of the most fascinating teams in college football this season, and after a season full of record-breaking moments, they continue to find ways to set new marks.
With a chance to win their first conference championship in the Big 12, they yet again reached a new mark for their highest CFP ranking, sliding into the number four spot after the Texas A&M Aggies lost in the Lone Star Showdown to the Texas Longhorns.
With only one game left to boost their resume, the Red Raiders are all but a lock to make the playoffs and are now playing for seeding opportunities, looking to secure a first-round bye to gain an extra week of rest and preparation.
Moving On Up
The Red Raiders have not only been the best team in the Big 12 this season, but also one of the best teams in the country, as evidenced by the committee's decision to move their ranking to number four following the loss to the number three-ranked Aggies.
With only one more game left on their schedule for the regular season, and the only thing left standing in their path from winning the Big 12 Championship, the Red Raiders must take on their familiar foe, the BYU Cougars. The Cougars are the only other one-loss team in the Big 12, and that came at the hands of the Red Raiders in Lubbock.
Now, the two teams will prepare to face off again, with much more at stake. For the Red Raiders, they want that prestigious bye week, not just for rest purposes, but to be able to state the fact that the CFP committee thought so highly of them for everything they have accomplished this season. The Cougars need a win, though, at least based on their rankings from the committee, to find their way into the playoffs.
The Red Raiders are the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the country, and the Cougars are the only ones left alive that can join them in the big dance. The Red Raiders could go even higher in the rankings in the final release after number one Ohio State and number two Indiana play in the Big 10 championship this weekend.
While their official seeding would be for pedantics, the Red Raiders actually have a purpose in gaining the number three seed, which would put them in the Cotton Bowl with a chance to play in front of a crowd consisting mainly of their fans. While Red Raider fans have proven they will travel anywhere, a game right in the heart of their most extensive alumni base would help them in the quarterfinals.
With their Big 12 championship game this weekend, and a final chance to add or hurt their resume, the Red Raiders are looking to put a bow on their season. Joey McGuire and his team will learn their final rankings of the season on Sunday, Dec. 7, when the College Football Playoff committee releases their final rankings.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.