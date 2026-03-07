Can Red Raiders Overcome BYU's Physical Advantage in Regular Season Finale?

LUBBOCK, Texas — The regular season finale in the Big 12 brings together two teams built on very different identities as the Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball host the BYU Cougars men's basketball in a matchup that could influence conference tournament positioning.

Texas Tech enters the game at 22-8 overall and hold a 12-5 in Big 12 play as sneaky contenders when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

BYU's postseason resume is trending downward after an impressive start, but enter today's game at 20-10 overall with an 8-9 mark in league play, attempting to stabilize its NCAA Tournament outlook after a recent stretch of inconsistent results, going 3-8 in its last 11 games.

The contrasting statistical profiles of both teams highlight why the matchup could hinge on pace and efficiency. BYU has a chance to sneak a victory over the No. 10 ranked team in the country while Tech is looking to bounce back after a disappointing home loss to TCU Tuesday night.

Can Tech Take Advantage of BYU's Perimeter D?

Texas Tech’s offensive profile is built around spacing and three point shooting. The Red Raiders average nearly 80 points per game in conference play and shoot 47% from the field, ranking among the most efficient offenses in the Big 12.

Their most dangerous weapon comes from beyond the arc as Texas Tech leads the conference by hitting 41% of its three point attempts and averaging more than 12 made threes per game.

Texas Tech's Christian Anderson prepares to shoot against Cincinnati during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That perimeter attack begins with guard Christian Anderson, whose ability to score and distribute drives the Red Raiders’ half court offense. Anderson has consistently produced double digit scoring nights while creating opportunities for teammates as the lead facilitator.

Wing Donovan Atwell complements Anderson with perimeter shooting that stretches opposing defenses. Atwell’s three point efficiency has been central to Texas Tech’s ability to generate scoring runs.

Inside, LeJuan Watts provides versatility as a forward who can rebound and facilitate offense, while center Luke Bamgboye offers rim protection and interior scoring.

Texas Tech’s system emphasizes patience and shot selection. The Red Raiders typically operate in a slower tempo, forcing opponents to defend deep into possessions while limiting transition opportunities.

If the Red Raiders can utilize its outside-in game, McCasland ought ot be pleased with his squad heading into postseason play.

BYU’s Tempo, Rebounding Present Challenge for Tech

BYU counters with one of the most dynamic offensive systems in the conference, averaging 84 points per game, which ranks No. 2 behind Arizona in the Big12.

Freshman guard AJ Dybantsa has been the focal point of the Cougars offense as a dominant three-level scorer averaging over 25 points per game. His skillset creates problems for defenses with his ability to attack the rim and score from the perimeter.

BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Guard Robert Wright helps orchestrate the Cougars’ offense, controlling tempo and distributing the ball in transition by dishing out five assists per game. BYU’s offensive approach emphasizes quick decision making and balanced scoring from multiple positions.

One of BYU’s biggest advantages comes on the glass with Toppin out. The Cougars could take advantage in the post as the squad already averages 38 rebounds per game.

That strength could be critical against a Texas Tech squad that struggled to match TCU's physicality on the glass.

Strength vs Strength: Who Comes Away Victorious?

Texas Tech leads the conference in three point shooting efficiency, while BYU ranks among the worst teams at defending the perimeter.

Meanwhile, BYU’s offensive rebounding rate ranks near the top of the Big 12, while Texas Tech allows one of the lowest opponent offensive rebounding percentages in the conference.

Recent results suggests that Texas Tech’s vulnerability in the physicality department, being outscored 38-22 in the paint and losing the rebounding battle 39-25 Tuesday against TCU demonstrates how BYU can disrupt the Red Raiders rhythm.

If BYU can replicate that physical advantage, the Cougars could limit Texas Tech’s perimeter attack.

McCasland's squad is 5-1 this season in games after a loss, which bodes well for the Red Raiders, who are capable of bouncing back after disappointing showing.s

