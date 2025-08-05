Texas Tech receives another prediction to land 5-star prospect
Texas Tech has received another prediction to land arguably the top player in the 2027 recruiting class. On Tuesday, Rivals recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for five-star edge rusher LaDamion Guyton to land with the Red Raiders.
Guyton is set to announce his decision on August 7th.
The 6-3, 240-pound prospect out of Georgia is rated as the No. 1 player from the state, the No. 1 EDGE in the nation, and the No. 2 overall player in the country.
Guyton holds offers from some of the biggest programs in the nation, including Georgia and Alabama. But it's clear that Guyton is now taking a serious interest in what head coach Joey McGuire is building in Lubbock, so much so that he's now favored to commit to Texas Tech in a couple of days.
Here's the scouting report on Guyton, courtesy of Charles Power of Rivals:
The early favorite as the top EDGE prospect in the 2027 cycle. Explosive, powerful pass rusher with elite bend around the edge at an early stage. Flashes high-end first-step quickness. Stays very low while running the arc, dipping his shoulder to shirk offensive tackles. Converts speed to power with ease. Also shows early signs of good hand usage, quickly disengaging on contact. Plays with a high motor and pursues plays from sideline to sideline. Productive in his first two varsity seasons at Savannah (Ga.) Savannah Christian, totaling 33 tackles for loss while playing alongside Five-Star Plus+ defensive lineman Elijah Griffin. Transferred to Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military for his junior season. Can improve his finishing ability in the backfield, as his ability to disrupt doesn’t always manifest in dominant stats. Length and frame are average for the position.
If Texas Tech can land Guyton this week, it would continue to send a signal that the Red Raiders are building something special.
As of this writing, Texas Tech's 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 25 in the nation. That class is headlined by five-star OL Felix Ojo, a guy who was favored to land with the Texas Longhorns. But just hours before his scheduled commitment, reports began to surface that the Red Raiders were the leader for the elite talent, and on July 4th Ojo made it official. Beating out Texas and Ohio State for a highly coveted recruit was one of the strongest signals yet that Texas Tech is on the rise.
But when it comes to the 2027 class, landing a guy like Guyton would only solidify the fact that Texas Tech is now a major player on the national recruiting stage.