Texas Tech receives another prediction to land 5-star prospect

NEW: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Texas Tech to land 2027 5-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton🌵



His pick joins one last month from national analyst @samspiegs.



Intel: https://t.co/Df0xhJWxoI https://t.co/RBzoaXx9LS pic.twitter.com/elnkmVEiRo