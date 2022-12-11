Texas Tech 2023 OL Commit Flips Pledge to Auburn

While Texas Tech is still riding high after finishing the season bowl eligible at 7-5, the Red Raiders have had a bit of the wind taken out of their sails by some recent recruiting news. One of Tech's 2023 commits, offensive lineman Tyler Johnson, announced via Twitter that he'd be decomitting from the Red Raiders and instead intends to take his talents to Auburn. It's a tough blow for Tech, especially considering how much of a question mark the offensive line was this year.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound tackle out of Natchitoches, Louisiana had been committed to Texas Tech since mid-September, but took an official visit to Auburn this weekend and received an offer from the Tigers. He's one of the top 60 offensive tackles in the class and having him on board would have been a big plus for Texas Tech. Now that Johnson's out of the fold for Tech, the Red Raiders are down to just four offensive line commits in the 2023 class. After a mediocre season up front, head coach Joey McGuire may decide to hit the transfer portal hard in order to shore up that unit quicker rather than later.

At the moment, Tech still has the No. 21 class in the country, but the loss of Johnson following the November decommitment of receiver Kaleb Smith certainly doesn't bode well. The Red Raider still have a boatload of talented recruits coming in, and if there's one man who knows his way around the state of Texas, it's McGuire, so he may have a few tricks up his sleeve yet.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas TechRed Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here