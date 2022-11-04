2023 WR Decommits From Texas Tech Red Raiders

Skip to main content

2023 WR Kaleb Smith Decommits From Texas Tech, Receives Notre Dame Offer

Texas Tech is doing good things on the field, but they just lost a commitment from their 2023 class of recruits.

Class of 2023 wide receiver Kaleb Smith gave his verbal commitment to Texas Tech way back in February and looked to be ready to suit up in the black and red as soon as possible. The Red Raiders recruited Smith hard, and to be honest, were really the only big-time program calling his name. 

Today, the 6-foot, 175-pound Smith received an offer from Notre Dame and that seems to have changed the landscape of his recruitment dramatically. 

The high school senior announced this afternoon via Twitter that he would be decommitting from Tech and re-opening his choice of schools. Texas Tech is still obviously in the mix, but with Notre Dame having thrown its hat in the ring, it may only be a matter of time before more Power 5 teams do the same. 

Smith said that his decision to decommit was influenced by the fact that he'd been committed for Tech for so long that he didn't get a true recruiting experience. 

Smith also spoke to 247's Tom Loy about his upcoming visit to Notre Dame.

"[The ND coaching staff] told me the campus was a nice spot. [Bend, IN is] a real college town. In Lubbock, it's just a whole bunch of land everywhere," said Smith of the two campuses. "I want to go here and see if I could see myself staying there for some time, four years obviously. But I'm looking forward to the game, the atmosphere at the stadium, stuff like that."

For Smith, this level of recruitment is what high school prospects dream of. For Texas Tech, it's a nightmare scenario. Now, it's time to see if the Red Raiders can compete with college football's elite for the nation's top talent. 

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

0062160-tfxn-1280x720
Football

2023 WR Decommits From Texas Tech Red Raiders

By Collier Logan
FgRiVXmXoAAoyNn
News

Red Raiders vs. Horned Frogs Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Tony Bradford Jr.
Football

Big 12 FanNation Week 10 Football Predictions

By Matthew Postins
tcu max duggan
Football

Red Raiders vs. No. 7 TCU: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Matthew Postins
tyree wilson 211
Football

Red Raiders LB Tyree Wilson Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17451110
News

Gonzaga In Talks to Join Big 12 Conference, Texas Tech

By Red Raider Review Staff
Joey McGuire
Recruiting

Red Raiders Recruiting Class Ranked No. 21 in Latest Sports Illustrated Rankings

By Connor Zimmerlee
Tony Bradford Jr.
Football

Red Raiders DL Tony Bradford Jr. Named Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist

By Connor Zimmerlee
tahj brooks
Football

Red Raiders Slide in Big 12 Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins