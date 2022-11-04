2023 WR Decommits From Texas Tech Red Raiders

Class of 2023 wide receiver Kaleb Smith gave his verbal commitment to Texas Tech way back in February and looked to be ready to suit up in the black and red as soon as possible. The Red Raiders recruited Smith hard, and to be honest, were really the only big-time program calling his name.

Today, the 6-foot, 175-pound Smith received an offer from Notre Dame and that seems to have changed the landscape of his recruitment dramatically.

The high school senior announced this afternoon via Twitter that he would be decommitting from Tech and re-opening his choice of schools. Texas Tech is still obviously in the mix, but with Notre Dame having thrown its hat in the ring, it may only be a matter of time before more Power 5 teams do the same.

Smith said that his decision to decommit was influenced by the fact that he'd been committed for Tech for so long that he didn't get a true recruiting experience.

Smith also spoke to 247's Tom Loy about his upcoming visit to Notre Dame.

"[The ND coaching staff] told me the campus was a nice spot. [Bend, IN is] a real college town. In Lubbock, it's just a whole bunch of land everywhere," said Smith of the two campuses. "I want to go here and see if I could see myself staying there for some time, four years obviously. But I'm looking forward to the game, the atmosphere at the stadium, stuff like that."

For Smith, this level of recruitment is what high school prospects dream of. For Texas Tech, it's a nightmare scenario. Now, it's time to see if the Red Raiders can compete with college football's elite for the nation's top talent.

