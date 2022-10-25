Red Raiders Move Up Big 12 FanNation Power Rankings

The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers and moved up two spots in the Red Raider Review/FanNation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 8.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season, as staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review vote.

The Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) defeated the Mountaineers, 48-10, coming out of their bye week, and with the win, the Tech moved up from No. 7 last week to No. 5 this week.

The Red Raiders will be at home in Week 9 to face the Baylor Bears on Saturday.

The Week 8 results included TCU beating Kansas State, 38-28; Oklahoma State beating Texas, 41-34 and Baylor beating Kansas, 35-23.

The Week 9 schedule is set for Saturday as Oklahoma State will be at Kansas State, TCU travels to West Virginia, and Oklahoma travels to Iowa State (both of which were idle in Week 8).

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 8 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. TCU (7-0, 4-0) (5) — 50 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1) — 43 points (Last Week: 2)

3. Kansas State (5-2, 3-1) — 42 points (Last Week: 3)

4. Baylor (4-3, 2-2) — 33 points (Last Week: 8)

5. Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2) — 29 points (Last Week: 7)

6. Texas (5-3, 3-2) — 27 points (Last Week: 4)

7. Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3) — 20 points (Last Week: 5)

8. Kansas (5-3, 2-3) — 16 points (Last Week: 6)

9. Iowa State (3-4, 0-4) — 8 points (Last Week: 10)

10. West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) — 7 points (Last Week: 9)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter