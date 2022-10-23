Notebook: Red Raiders Command Turnover Battle as Texas Tech Rolls Over West Virginia

Texas Tech extended this season's undefeated home streak on Saturday afternoon with a 48-10 shellacking of the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Red Raiders were in control from start to finish behind a dominant defensive performance. Tech forced four turnovers on the road to victory, while the Red Raider offense didn't give away any of their own.

Speaking of the offense, it looks like Behren Morton may be the quarterback of the future for the Red Raiders. The offense continues to flourish with Morton at the helm and that paid off in a huge homecoming win today. Tech is firing on all cylinders heading into the back half of the season.

Tech Turned Takeaways into Touchdowns

Coming into this game, Texas Tech had the worst turnover margin in the Big 12. They must have used the bye week to address that problem as they cleaned up in the turnover department on Saturday. The Red Raiders came down with three interceptions and recovered a fumble as well, all while not giving up the ball on the other end.

Defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson played a big role in that defensive production, posting a team-leading seven tackles and an interception. The Tech secondary terrorized Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels - who was eventually benched - and provided the Red Raider offense with plenty of favorable field position.

Fast Start From Morton and Company

Morton got the start over Donovan Smith and the redshirt freshman helped the Texas Tech offense do something they've had trouble with recently; score early. The Red Raiders scored on their first two drives of the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Both of those touchdowns came behind strong running from ball carrier Tahj Brooks. Brooks finished the day with 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Not only were the Raiders able to get things going early offensively, but they also won the field position battle and took time off the clock. That allowed the defense to stay fresh, which likely aided their lights-out play. Although they'll get Tyler Shough back next week, the Red Raiders may consider sticking with Morton after two stellar outings. Tech's balanced attack also looked more effective, especially with the ball in Brooks' hands on the ground. Ultimately, it looks like Tech may have their man at quarterback and a clearer offensive identity.

Fourth Down Flurry

At this point, head coach Joey McGuire's keeping no secrets about his tendency to gamble. Texas Tech attempted seven fourth-down conversions against West Virginia, and it's hard to blame them.

The Red Raiders moved the chains on six of those attempts. Say what you want about field position or analytics, but those fourth-down conversions achieve more than just an extra set of downs.

It's an absolute heartbreaker for opposing defenses. There's no better way to soften up a staunch opponent than by deflating their will with a fourth-down conversion and then striking quickly with a big play. Tech capitalized time and again after converting fourth downs, many of which led them into the red zone. When the Red Raiders score like they did today, they're as good as anyone in the Big 12.

