Red Raider Takeover: Joey McGuire's First Season at Texas Tech is a Success

Before this season began, many wondered how Joey McGuire would fare in his first season as a Division I head coach. After capping off Tech's regular season with a 51-48 overtime win over Oklahoma, it's safe to say he's getting the hang of it.

The Red Raiders secured their seventh win of the season on Saturday, guaranteeing a winning record in the Big 12, and overall. Now the Red Raiders await their bowl assignment, which will pose an entirely different type of challenge. But it looks like they'll have a full head of steam entering 2023.

Their win over the Sooners gives the Red Raiders victories over conference rivals Texas and Oklahoma in the same season for the first time in program history. It was also the third straight win for Tech, and it came in traditionally exciting fashion as the Red Raiders surmounted an 18-point deficit to bring home the W in extra time.

Texas Tech has certainly thrived on the edge this year, holding a 3-0 record in overtime games this season. Tech also leads the FBS in fourth down attempts with 47 tries in total.

While it seems McGuire is backing off that stance a bit, the Red Raiders did go for it on fourth down twice against the Sooners, converting both. That fast and loose style may need to be tweaked some, but it's going to be a part of this program's identity, and that's a good thing.

Against Oklahoma, the Red Raiders pulled out all the stops as offensive coordinator Zach Kittley called a pair of designed tricky goal-to-go runs, one for backup quarterback Donovan Smith, and the other for 310-pound defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings. Then Kittley dialed up another diabolical concoction on a 15-yard pass to Smith, who made the scoring grab. All three plays resulted in touchdowns and were crucial to Tech's 51-point outburst.

Red Raiders senior quarterback Tyler Shough threw for a career-high 436 yards and two touchdowns, while fellow senior running back SaRodorick Thompson tapped in with 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Their veteran leadership kept the team steady during the large deficit and they led the charge during the comeback.

This win is huge for McGuire and Tech, not just for this season, but for next year as well. If the Red Raiders go on to win their bowl game, they'll close the year on a four-game win streak and have set themselves up to be a contender in the conference in 2023.

