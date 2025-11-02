Texas Tech Red Raiders Defense Wrecks Kansas State with Five Takeaways
For the past 17 years, the Little Apple has been a nightmare for Texas Tech. But this time, the Red Raiders rewrote the game. Behind their defensive effort that forced five turnovers, Joey McGuire’s team rolled past Kansas State 43–20. The team together ended the Manhattan curse and established themselves as a legitimate Big 12 contender.
Red Raiders' Shaky Start Turns into Defensive Domination
Quarterback Behren Morton, returning to the lineup after missing two weeks, looked rusty on the first few drives. The offense stumbled with a few missed starts and penalties. Kansas State quickly capitalized when quarterback Avery Johnson broke loose for a 46-yard touchdown run. The sight became haunting when Johnson rushed for five touchdowns in his last meeting with the Red Raiders.
Once defensive coordinator Shiel Wood’s group settled in, the Red Raiders completely changed things. Texas Tech finished the game with 12 tackles for loss and constant backfield pressure. They held Kansas State to just 105 yards on 22 first-half plays. Remove Johnson’s long touchdown run, and the Wildcats managed only 59 yards on 21 plays.
Turnovers became the story of the game. The Red Raider defense delivered one of its best performances in years, forcing five total takeaways. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez was a one-man wrecking crew, forcing two fumbles. The defense made Kansas State turn turnovers into 27 points. Even when the Wildcats attempted to convert on fourth down, Tech stopped them on all four tries.
Offense Found Its Place Behind Relentless Run Game
As the defense wreaked havoc, the offense found its stride midway through the game. Offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich leaned heavily on the ground attack, easing Morton back into the game. The Red Raiders ran the ball 44 times. They chewed the clock while piling up 29 points in the second and third quarters alone.
J’Koby Williams powered the rushing attack with 17 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Cameron Dickey added 68 yards and a score on 21 carries. Morton showed command, going 21-of-32 for 249 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Tight end Terrance Carter Jr. made a strong impact in his return. He hauled in four receptions for 81 yards. Texas Tech also showed discipline, committing just four penalties for 21 yards.
With the victory, the Red Raiders improved to 8-1, avoiding major injuries and gaining crucial momentum as they head into November. The win also carries symbolic weight, as ESPN’s College GameDay announced its return to Lubbock for the first time since 2008.
The upcoming clash against undefeated BYU could decide Texas Tech’s Big 12 title fate. And after what the defense just did in Manhattan, the Red Raiders are entering their biggest challenge of the season.
