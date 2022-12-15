Red Raiders LB Dimitri Moore Ends 10-Year Football Journey at Texas Bowl

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Dimitri Moore began his high school football career in 2013 as a freshman at Cedar Hill (Dallas, TX) High School. His coach? Current Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire.

Moore played for four years under McGuire for the Longhorns before joining the Vanderbilt Commodores for three seasons in the SEC. Moore then took advantage of the transfer portal prior to the 2021 season to play for Missouri State.

For 2022, Moore, a graduate transfer, reunited with his former high school coach at Texas Tech. Moore was among the first commitments at Tech once McGuire was named head coach.

During his senior year in high school, Moore helped push Cedar Hill to an 11-3 record and an appearance in the state quarterfinal round, registering 90 tackles (61 solo), including 18 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in the process. Moore also garnered third-team All-State honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association and honorable mention accolades from the Associated Press Sports Editors.

Moore also collected All-District 7-6A first-team accolades as a senior and chose to attend Vanderbilt over offers from more than 20 schools across the country, including Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, Utah, and others.

“He’s a special young man – I am so proud of him,” said McGuire of Moore.

December 28 will mark Moore's second trip to the Texas Bowl. In 2018, as a true freshman for the Commodores, Moore registered five tackles in Vandy's 45-38 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Bears' tight ends coach in that game? Joey McGuire. This year, Moore is happy to be back on the same sideline for the last game of his college career at this year's Texas Bowl in Houston.

“It’s been a really cool experience to play for Texas Tech,” Moore said. “Coach McGuire and his staff really understand what it’s like to be a scholar-athlete.”

