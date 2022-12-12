Texas Tech Edge Tyree Wilson Named Second Team All-American

The post season accolades are continuing to roll in for Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson after a standout 2022. On Monday, the Red Raiders edge rusher was honored as a second team All-American by the Associated Press and is well deserving of the recognition. It's a nice feather in the cap for Wilson after a stellar senior season as he gets set to prepare for the NFL Draft in April.

Wilson was one of the top backfield bullies in college football, notching the 12th most tackles for loss of any player in the FBS, despite missing games due to injury. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound defender finished the season with 61 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks, setting him up to be a potential first round draft pick in the spring. While it's unclear when his name will be called in the draft, it's almost certain that Wilson will find himself on an NFL roster come next fall.

The senior suffered a broken bone in his foot earlier this November, which has sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Wilson maintains, however, that although he'll miss the Red Raiders' bowl game against Ole Miss, he plans to be fully healthy for pre-draft workouts.

"Although I have to stay off my foot for the next couple of months, I will be 100% healthy and prepared for the NFL Draft workouts where I plan to continue to prove that I'm the best defensive player in this upcoming draft," said Wilson via Twitter.

Nobody knows for sure what the future holds for the All-American pass rusher, but Wilson has exceeded expectations at every level so far. No matter how far he goes from Lubbock, Texas, all of Raider Nation will be supporting him on his journey.

