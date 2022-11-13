Red Raiders' Standout LB Injured vs. Kansas

The Texas Tech Red Raiders lead the Kansas Jayhawks 27-21 in the third quarter as the two team play at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

The game has been an offensive battle thus far, with Tech dominating the first quarter and Kansas ruling the second quarter.

But the Red Raiders' defense might be in trouble, as linebacker Tyree Wilson went down early in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury and had to be helped off the field.

Wilson was rushing from the left end position and was attempting to work his way around a Kansas right tackle when he fell to the ground in obvious pain. Replays did not indicate if he stepped on the opposing player's foot but he was favoring his right ankle or foot..

After he was helped to the sideline trainers removed his shoe and he tried to walk off the injury but was unable to. Just a few plays later he was seen being driven to the locker room on the back of a cart shaking his head.

Wilson returned to the sideline still in his uniform but with the aid of crutches just before the fourth quarter began.

His return seems unlikely although no official status has been announced. Wilson was having a spectacular game putting constant pressure on Kansas quarterback Jason Bean on Saturday. He has 59 tackles and seven sacks this season, adding a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Wilson is projected to be a first-round draft pick in next year's NFL Draft.

