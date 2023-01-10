Red Raiders WR Coach Emmett Jones Leaving Program for Oklahoma Job

Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receivers coach Emmett Jones is leaving Lubbock to take the same job in Norman, as the Sooners are set to finalize the hire.

The Sooners have been searching for a replacement for Cale Gundy, who resigned from the staff in August, and apparently decided on Jones late last week. They didn't waste any time finalizing a contract for the longtime Big 12 assistant.

Texas also showed interest in Jones after their receivers coach Brennan Marion bolted for UNLV. But OUInsider reported on Sunday night that Jones was the insider for the position in Norman, and a deal was likely.

Jones played receiver for the Red Raiders from 1993-1995 before transferring to UTEP for his last season of eligibility. In 2015 he returned to Lubbock in a player developmental role after spending 14 years coaching high school.

In 2016 he became the wide receivers coach at Tech before leaving for the same position at Kansas in 2019 under Les Miles. He was promoted to interim head coach when Miles was fired in 2021 and stayed on staff as receivers coach when Lance Leopold was named to succeed Miles.

He returned to Tech to coach under Joey McGuire upon his hire in 2022.

