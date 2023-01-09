Red Raiders Legend Kliff Kingsbury Fired by Arizona Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury has become somewhat of a legend in Lubbock. From his playing days under coaches Spike Dykes and Mike Leach to his return as a head coach, his name is synonymous with Texas Tech and the Red Raiders.

Kingsbury's tenure as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals has come to an end, just one year after signing him to a contract extension through 2027.

Kingsbury led the Cardinals to a record of 4–13, their worst record since Kingsbury arrived in Arizona, as the team dealt with numerous injuries to key players, including starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

Kingsbury was hired by the Cardinals in 2019 and never found great success. With finishes of 5-11-1 in 2019, 8-8 in 2020, 11-6 in 2021, and 4-13 this past season, the organization decided it was time for a change.

The Cardinals organization has never had a head coach last longer than six seasons, despite being in existence for over 100 years.

Kingsbury's only playoff appearance occurred last season after an 11-6 record and NFC West crown, but a Wild Card round loss to the Rams ended the postseason run.

In 43 games played as a Red Raider from 1999-2002, Kingsbury threw for 12,429 yards, 95 touchdowns, and 40 interceptions. He coached the Red Raiders from 2013-2019 finishing with a record of 35-40 overall and 19-35 in Big 12 play.

