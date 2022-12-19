Former Red Raiders WR and Coach Hired as North Texas HC

It's been just over a week since North Texas parted ways with their now former head coach Seth Littrell and the reports are in that the Mean Green have their newest head football coach, former Texas Tech Red Raider Eric Morris.

Morris played receiver at Tech, starring under the late great coach Mike Leach and his air raid offense. After graduation, the Texas native got into coaching and served as Tech's offensive coordinator for five years up until 2017. In that time under Kliff Kingsbury, Morris recruited and coached quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who's gone on to become an NFL superstar.

There's no denying the 37-year old Morris knows how to find and develop talent, having spent his most recent seasons as Washington State's offensive coordinator, and now he'll get a chance to come home to Texas and run things for the Mean Green.

Morris' onboarding was a bit sudden, especially considering North Texas didn't name a new athletic director until three days prior to his hiring, but there's a buzz of confidence surrounding him as he takes the reins for 2023, and he knows how important football is to this community.

"I am incredibly honored to be the head football coach at North Texas," Morris said. "As a native Texan, I understand the pride and standard of Mean Green football and I am humbled to be able to lead this storied program."

