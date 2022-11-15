Skip to main content

Red Raiders vs. Iowa State Cyclones: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones. Here is how to watch and listen.

Texas Tech will travel to the Iowa State Cyclones in Big 12 action at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

The Red Raiders are coming off a 43-28 win over Kansas on Saturday, a win that puts them one victory away from being bowl eligible in coach Joey McGuire’s first season in Lubbock. While quarterback Tyler Shough had a solid game for the Red Raiders, that Texas Tech run defense continues to be a liability for this team.

The Cyclones are pinned against the wall when it comes to bowl eligibility. The Cyclones need to win both remaining games and the finale is against TCU in Fort Worth on Thanksgiving weekend. TCU, undefeated so far this season, has so much to play for it seems unlikely they’ll overlook the Cyclones. But, Iowa State has to beat Texas Tech first for the game with the Horned Frogs to even matter when it comes to its bowl hopes.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Red Raiders’ matchup against the Cyclones on Saturday:

Game Information: Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (4-6)

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa (61,500)

TV/Streaming: FS1 (Eric Collins, Devin Gardner), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 158 or 200.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas Tech +3.5 (-110), Iowa State -3.5 (-118)

Total: 48 (o -118, u -110)

Moneyline: Texas Tech +138, Iowa State -188

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Fgz9A5TUcAENivh
Football

Red Raiders vs. Iowa State Cyclones: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Matthew Postins
red raiders 1
Football

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State gets Late Kick Time For Week 12 Matchup

By Collier Logan
FhkZWooWYAQTsno
Basketball

No. 23 Red Raiders Men's Hoops Tame Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

By Timm Hamm
Tyler Shough
Football

Red Raiders Move up in Big 12 FanNation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
tech basketball 2
Basketball

Red Raiders Men's Hoops Defeat Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 64-55: Live Game Updates

By Collier Logan
tyree wilson 211
Football

Red Raiders Beat Kansas Despite Porous Run Defense

By Matthew Postins
tyler shough 321
Football

Red Raiders 'Seeing What We Expected' From QB Tyler Shough, Says Coach Joey McGuire

By Zach Dimmitt
tyler shough 2
Football

Texas Tech QB Shines In First Start Since Season Opener

By Collier Logan
Tyler Shough
Football

Notebook: Texas Tech's Fast Start Propels Red Raiders To Victory Over Kansas

By Collier Logan