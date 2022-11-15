Red Raiders vs. Iowa State Cyclones: How to Watch, Betting Odds

Texas Tech will travel to the Iowa State Cyclones in Big 12 action at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

The Red Raiders are coming off a 43-28 win over Kansas on Saturday, a win that puts them one victory away from being bowl eligible in coach Joey McGuire’s first season in Lubbock. While quarterback Tyler Shough had a solid game for the Red Raiders, that Texas Tech run defense continues to be a liability for this team.

The Cyclones are pinned against the wall when it comes to bowl eligibility. The Cyclones need to win both remaining games and the finale is against TCU in Fort Worth on Thanksgiving weekend. TCU, undefeated so far this season, has so much to play for it seems unlikely they’ll overlook the Cyclones. But, Iowa State has to beat Texas Tech first for the game with the Horned Frogs to even matter when it comes to its bowl hopes.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Red Raiders’ matchup against the Cyclones on Saturday:

Game Information: Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (4-6)

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa (61,500)

TV/Streaming: FS1 (Eric Collins, Devin Gardner), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 158 or 200.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas Tech +3.5 (-110), Iowa State -3.5 (-118)

Total: 48 (o -118, u -110)

Moneyline: Texas Tech +138, Iowa State -188

