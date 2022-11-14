Red Raiders 'Seeing What We Expected' From QB Tyler Shough, Says Coach Joey McGuire

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough has been somewhat forgotten in a season that was supposed to be his for the taking.



Backup signal-caller Donovan Smith stole the spotlight in an upset win over the Texas Longhorns. Then Behren Morton had his coming-out part against Oklahoma State and West Virginia before a decline.



Meanwhile, Shough continued to overcome a shoulder injury he suffered in the season opener. And after getting his feet back under him in back-to-back losses for Tech, he finally got comfortable with slinging the rock again in Saturday’s 43-28 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.



“The healthier be gets and the more rust he knocks off has been huge," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. "Kinda seeing what we expected to see this year the way he was gonna play.”

The Red Raiders have three legitimate starting quarterbacks that have all proved capable of giving the team a chance to win. Shough essentially had to win his starting job back.



But against Kansas, he stayed steady as a passer and dominated with his legs to lead a potent offensive attack for Tech while proving his was deserving of QB1 honors. He finished 20 of 33 passing for 246 yards and a touchdown while leading the Red Raiders in rushing with 12 attempts for 76 yards and a touchdown. His score was followed up by a run for the two-point conversion as well early in the fourth quarter, as the eight points helped give Tech a solid cushion.

“I never doubted it,” Shough said on his return. “It’s what I prayed and hoped for … I knew I was gonna get my opportunity regardless.”

The opportunities now grow for Shough, who is should remain the starter for the final two regular-season games against the Iowa State Cyclones and Oklahoma Sooners. And with Tech one win away from bowl eligibility, the senior will get a chance to play in his first bowl game since the 2020 Fiesta Bowl when he was with the Oregon Ducks.

Shough will get to face an Iowa State team he's all too familiar with in Ames on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. Maybe some recollection of his New Year's Six bowl loss will help spark some fire in the quarterback, potentially leading to a second-straight win for Tech.

