Skip to main content

Red Raiders 'Seeing What We Expected' From QB Tyler Shough, Says Coach Joey McGuire

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough is finding his groove despite having his future clouded by injury early in the season.

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough has been somewhat forgotten in a season that was supposed to be his for the taking.

Backup signal-caller Donovan Smith stole the spotlight in an upset win over the Texas Longhorns. Then Behren Morton had his coming-out part against Oklahoma State and West Virginia before a decline.

Meanwhile, Shough continued to overcome a shoulder injury he suffered in the season opener. And after getting his feet back under him in back-to-back losses for Tech, he finally got comfortable with slinging the rock again in Saturday’s 43-28 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

“The healthier be gets and the more rust he knocks off has been huge," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. "Kinda seeing what we expected to see this year the way he was gonna play.”

The Red Raiders have three legitimate starting quarterbacks that have all proved capable of giving the team a chance to win. Shough essentially had to win his starting job back.

But against Kansas, he stayed steady as a passer and dominated with his legs to lead a potent offensive attack for Tech while proving his was deserving of QB1 honors. He finished 20 of 33 passing for 246 yards and a touchdown while leading the Red Raiders in rushing with 12 attempts for 76 yards and a touchdown. His score was followed up by a run for the two-point conversion as well early in the fourth quarter, as the eight points helped give Tech a solid cushion.

“I never doubted it,” Shough said on his return. “It’s what I prayed and hoped for … I knew I was gonna get my opportunity regardless.”

The opportunities now grow for Shough, who is should remain the starter for the final two regular-season games against the Iowa State Cyclones and Oklahoma Sooners. And with Tech one win away from bowl eligibility, the senior will get a chance to play in his first bowl game since the 2020 Fiesta Bowl when he was with the Oregon Ducks.

Shough will get to face an Iowa State team he's all too familiar with in Ames on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. Maybe some recollection of his New Year's Six bowl loss will help spark some fire in the quarterback, potentially leading to a second-straight win for Tech. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

tyler shough 321
Football

Red Raiders 'Seeing What We Expected' From QB Tyler Shough, Says Coach Joey McGuire

By Zach Dimmitt
tyler shough 2
Football

Texas Tech QB Shines In First Start Since Season Opener

By Collier Logan
Tyler Shough
Football

Notebook: Texas Tech's Fast Start Propels Red Raiders To Victory Over Kansas

By Collier Logan
Screenshot 2022-11-12 at 8.23.52 PM
Football

Red Raiders' Standout LB Injured vs. Kansas

By Timm Hamm
Tyler Shough
Football

Red Raiders Lead Kansas Jayhawks at Half

By Timm Hamm
Jason Bean
Football

Red Raiders Overpower Kansas Jayhawks, 43-28: Live Game Updates

By Collier Logan
tim tadlock 4322
Baseball

Texas Tech Red Raiders Baseball: Top 10 Recruiting Class for 2023?

By Zach Dimmitt
Fgz9A5TUcAENivh
Football

Red Raiders vs. Kansas Jayhawks Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
tech basketball
Basketball

Red Raiders Hoops Beat Texas Southern with Strong Defensive Effort

By Timm Hamm