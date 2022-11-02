Red Raiders Recruiting Class Ranked No. 21 in Latest Sports Illustrated Rankings

In the Texas Tech Red Raiders first season under coach Joey McGuire has been up and down, as they've shown flashes of taking that next step as a team but overall have been rather inconsistent.

However, McGuire has shown that he can get his team ready to play against their rivals with an upset win over the Texas Longhorns. Of course, being a college football coach is more than putting up wins in the win column, even if that is the undoubtedly the biggest measure of their success.

Aside from winning games, there might not be a more important for coaches at the college level than recruiting. After all, the better recruits you can get the better your chances at winning consistently.

So far in his time at Texas Tech, McGuire has shown an ability to recruit at an elite level, leading Sports Illustrated to rank them at No. 21 in their latest 2023 recruitment class rankings.

His 2023 class is stacked with 26 total verbal commits, and if they can continue to show their progress on the field than it will only get better as the season goes on.

While it was unlikely for the Red Raiders to compete for a Big 12 title immediately under McGuire, it is clear that he was the perfect hire for them. Now, as he continues to win on the field, he will undoubtedly continue to win on the recruiting trail as well.

