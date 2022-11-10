Red Raiders vs. Kansas Jayhawks Week 11: Defensive Players to Watch

As the Texas Tech Red Raiders prepare for their matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, they find themselves two wins shy of earning a bowl bid in Joey McGuire's first season in Lubbock.

There might not be a more surprising team in college football this season than the Jayhawks, who at 6-3 find themselves bowl eligible for the first time since 2018. Now, they will look to come into Lubbock and secure another upset victory on the road.

Last season, in the Red Raiders 41-14 win over the Jayhawks, the offend had no trouble getting whatever they wanted as they racked up 438 yards of total offense. One year later and the Jayhawks defense is still porous, with Kansas allowing 29 points and 436.3 yards per game.

Here at RedRaiderReview.com, we are providing an in-depth look at the Jayhawks' roster ahead of Saturday. Yesterday we focused on the offensive standouts and today we will turn our attention to the defense, offering a look at three defenders that could make life difficult for the Red Raiders on offense.

Linebacker Rich Miller

The Jayhawks' leading tackler is linebacker Rich Miller, who has recorded 69 total tackles so far. Of those 69 tackles, 42 were solo tackles including one sack. Miller has also recorded an interception as he's flashed an ability to drop into coverage as well as coming downhill to attack the run.

Safety Kenny Logan Jr.

Not to be outdone on tackles, Kenny Logan Jr. is tied with Miller at 69 total tackles as well, with one more solo tackle. However, Logan has been more of a force in the turnover department, having recorded two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. As well, he has two pass deflections.

Cornerback Cobee Bryant

While Cobee Bryant may not have as many tackles as Logan or Miller, only having recorded 28 total tackles so far, he has made an impact on the Kansas defense through his ability to force turnovers. He leads the Jayhawks with three interceptions and has recorded their only interception return for a touchdown, making him a dangerous defender for whoever lines up at quarterback for the Red Raiders.

