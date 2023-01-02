Former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes Making Mark on NFL Records

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to light the NFL world on fire since leaving Texas Tech in 2017.

Mahomes has the Chiefs in a position to claim the AFC's No. 1 seed in the NFL playoffs this season and has led the team to a 13-3 record, the best in the West.

On Sunday against the division-rival Broncos, Mahomes threw for 328 yards. That gives him 5,048 yards on the season, the second time in his career he's eclipsed the 5,000-yard mark.

His career-high is 5,097 yards passing, which he established in 2018 (a 16-game season). With another game on the schedule, Mahomes could easily set a new single-season personal mark.

There are just two other quarterbacks in NFL history to break the 5,000-yard mark more than once in their career.

Drew Brees accomplished that feat five times, while Tom Brady has done it twice.

“I mean, obviously it’s really cool if you look at the names that are on that list,” Mahomes said, via USA Today. “You’re talking about the all-time greats with Drew Brees and Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, so just to be a part of the list that has those names on there it’s a special accomplishment. And I’m glad I have the people around me and the coaches around me to be able to do it.”

There are just 15 5,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history.

Manning owns the single-season record with 5,477 from 2013, and Mahomes has a shot at that with an epic performance in Week 18 against the Raiders.

More within reach, though is the single-season record for combined passing and rushing yards, held by Brees, of 5,562. Manning is just 186 total yards away.

