Former Red Raiders WR To Be Honored By HOF on Saturday

Skip to main content

Former Red Raiders WR Michael Crabtree To Be Honored By HOF on Saturday

Former Texas Tech wide receiver Michel Crabtree will be honored with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during Saturday's game between the Red Raiders and Oklahoma.

Few Red Raiders, if any, were as dominant in their time at Texas Tech as former wide receiver Michael Crabtree. Although he played just two seasons for Tech, Crabtree amassed over 3,000 receiving yards with 41 touchdowns, and still holds several Texas Tech and NCAA records. 

Now, the former Red Raider is set to be honored by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, set tot take place on Saturday during Tech's final regular season game.

Crabtree will become the sixth Red Raider to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, and possibly the most decorated at the college level. In his two seasons on the field, Crabtree was a two-time All-American, ESPN's Player of the Year, and won the Biletnikoff Award--twice. 

He's the only player to ever receive that honor two times, which is given to college football's best receiver each season. 

The Dallas, Texas native went on to enjoy an 11-year career in the NFL, including stints with four teams, before retiring in 2019. He'll return to Lubbock on Saturday and receive his Hall of Fame honors on-field at Jones AT&T Stadium, where he'll receive a plaque that will stay on permanent display at Texas Tech. 

Crabtree, along with the rest of the 2023 HOF inductees, will be enshrined in the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. 

“Michael Crabtree was one of the most electrifying wide receivers in college football history,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “We are thrilled to honor him at Jones AT&T Stadium for his upcoming College Football Hall of Fame induction.”

The On-Campus Salute will take place on Saturday evening during Texas Tech's regular-season finale against Oklahoma, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas Tech Red Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here

michael crabtree
Football

Former Red Raiders WR To Be Honored By HOF on Saturday

By Collier Logan
10593326
Football

Oklahoma Sooners Defensive Players to Watch vs. Red Raiders

By Collier Logan
EZOU76VFBUE7AA22ZOAG2HSAPI
Football

Red Raiders vs. Sooners Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Fh9wj3aVEAAHFiE
Football

Big 12 Week 13 Football Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Fh9wm8_UAAEGdx1
Football

Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma Sooners Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Matthew Postins
EZOU76VFBUE7AA22ZOAG2HSAPI
Football

Oklahoma Sooners Offensive Players to Watch vs. Red Raiders

By Collier Logan
Fgz--ylUUAAYDTh
Football

Red Raiders Steady in Big 12 Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
c8f7e28e207e46d7bf41bbf1032cf18a
Football

Red Raiders Week 13 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma Sooners

By Collier Logan
3UWBMCRPYFA5HKDVJA24QS7BVA
Football

Ex-Texas Tech LB Zach Thomas Named Semifinalist For 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees

By Collier Logan