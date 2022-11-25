Former Red Raiders WR To Be Honored By HOF on Saturday

Few Red Raiders, if any, were as dominant in their time at Texas Tech as former wide receiver Michael Crabtree. Although he played just two seasons for Tech, Crabtree amassed over 3,000 receiving yards with 41 touchdowns, and still holds several Texas Tech and NCAA records.

Now, the former Red Raider is set to be honored by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, set tot take place on Saturday during Tech's final regular season game.

Crabtree will become the sixth Red Raider to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, and possibly the most decorated at the college level. In his two seasons on the field, Crabtree was a two-time All-American, ESPN's Player of the Year, and won the Biletnikoff Award--twice.

He's the only player to ever receive that honor two times, which is given to college football's best receiver each season.

The Dallas, Texas native went on to enjoy an 11-year career in the NFL, including stints with four teams, before retiring in 2019. He'll return to Lubbock on Saturday and receive his Hall of Fame honors on-field at Jones AT&T Stadium, where he'll receive a plaque that will stay on permanent display at Texas Tech.

Crabtree, along with the rest of the 2023 HOF inductees, will be enshrined in the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Michael Crabtree was one of the most electrifying wide receivers in college football history,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “We are thrilled to honor him at Jones AT&T Stadium for his upcoming College Football Hall of Fame induction.”

The On-Campus Salute will take place on Saturday evening during Texas Tech's regular-season finale against Oklahoma, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

