Two Former Texas Tech Red Raiders Taking NFL By Storm

The NFL season isn't quite at its halfway point, but just about everyone should be in mid-season form by now. For some former Red Raiders, that's looking even better than could have been expected. Texas Tech can lay claim to plenty of NFL alumni, but two former Raiders in particular are taking the league by force.

If you don't know who Patrick Mahomes is by now, then I'll have to assume that you've been living under a proverbial rock for the last few years.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is far and away the most distinguished Tech alum in the league right now, with a Super Bowl trophy and an MVP award to his name. 2022 is business as usual for the All-Pro Mahomes, and last weekend was no exception.

In the Chiefs' 44-23 demolition of the San Francisco 49ers, Mahomes lit up the San Fran secondary for over 400 yards and three passing touchdowns.

That put him over the 2,000-yard mark (2,159 yards) for the year already and gave him the league's sole lead for passing touchdowns (17). In fact, Mahomes is pacing the pros in almost every passing category, but there's another Red Raider making NFL noise too, and this ex-Tech player is on the other side of the ball.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks has quickly become the center of the Seattle Seahawks' defense. He's got 73 total tackles on the year, 48 of which have been solo takedowns, giving him a share of the league's lead in both categories. In his third season, Brooks has already become one of the premier defenders in the league and he continues to improve with each outing.

Most recently, Brooks helped propel the Seahawks to a 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers with some lights-out defensive play. The linebacker totaled eight tackles and forced a fumble in the victory, his first turnover of the year. The Seahawks are (surprisingly) in first place for their division, and Brooks looks like he might just buoy this Seattle defense to a playoff run.

