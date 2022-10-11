Texas Tech Red Raiders in the NFL

With 20 former players on NFL rosters this season, it's safe to say that Texas Tech is well-represented. Of course, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a household name, but several other former Red Raiders are also leaving their mark on the league. Here are some of the Tech alumni who were difference makers for their teams in the NFL season's fifth week.

QB Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Week 5 Stats: 29-for-43 / 292 yds / 4 TDs

For Mahomes, four touchdown outings have been the norm since his days in Lubbock. He's off to a predictably hot start again this season, leading the NFL in passing touchdowns through five weeks. Mahomes is also second in QBR and has only thrown two interceptions.

Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, improving their record to 4-1, and added 28 rushing yards on four carries. It's still early, but Mahomes and the Chiefs look poised for another deep playoff run this year.

LB Jordyn Brooks (Seattle Seahawks)

Week 5 Stats: 11 tackles / 1 pass deflection / 1 QB hurry /1 stuff

Brooks was a first-round pick for the Seahawks in 2020 and he's become the heart of their defense. He recorded eleven tackles in their loss to New Orleans, seven of which were solo takedowns. Brooks is second in the league for solo tackles with 35 this season and has totaled double-digit tackles in all, but one game so far.

In Sunday's matchup with the Saints, he never left the field for Seattle, playing 100 percent of possible snaps. He also added a pass deflection and a quarterback hurry to his stat line on the day. Although the Seahawks came up short, it's clear that Brooks is someone opposing offenses have to account for.

OT Terence Steele (Dallas Cowboys)

Week 5 Stats: Played 100% of snaps, 0 sacks allowed

Once an undrafted free agent, Steele has now become the full-time starter at right tackle for the Dallas Cowboys - who are 4-1 this season - and he hasn't allowed a single sack all year. He's made a huge leap in performance since his rookie year and people around the league are taking notice.

Through five full games playing every snap, he's only allowed a handful of QB pressures, and of course, has kept a clean sack record. He's quickly becoming one of the best right tackles in the game and Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush is certainly glad to have the former Red Raider securing the right side for him.

Other Red Raiders in the NFL

OL Jack Anderson (New York Giants)

OL Le'Raven Clark (Tennessee Titans)

DB Cody Davis (New England Patriots)

LB Sam Eugavoen (Miami Dolphins)

WR Erik Ezukanma (Miami Dolphins)

DL Kerry Hyder (San Francisco 49ers)

DB Zach McPherson (Philadelphia Eagles)

DL Broderick Washington Jr. (Baltimore Ravens)

