Former Red Raiders QB Gets 1st NFL Start, 1st NFL TDs

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Davis Webb got the call earlier this week that he would get the first start of his NFL career over five years since he was drafted.

Webb, who is serving his second stint as a member of the New York Giants, was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday and saw his first live NFL action since a late-game appearance for the Buffalo Bills in November 2021.

On Sunday against the Eagles at the Meadowlands, Webb completed 23 of 40 passes for 168 yards with one touchdown through the air and one touchdown on the ground. He added 41 total rushing yards in the 22-16 loss.

Webb's scores came on the final two drives of the game for the Giants, who were playing from behind the entire game.

With his team down 19-3 with 10:04 left in the fourth quarter on a third-and-8 from the Philadelphia 14, Webb ran a delayed quarterback draw right up the gut of the Eagles' defense, bouncing off would-be tacklers for a touchdown.

The two-point conversion attempt failed. After the Giants' defense held the Eagles to a field goal, and now trailing 22-9, Webb led the Giants downfield and threw a 25-yard dart to wideout Kenny Golladay, who made a one-handed circus catch for a touchdown. The ensuing extra point got the Giants close at 22-16 but the Eagles recovered the onside kick attempt and ended the game.

Webb arrived at Tech in 2014 after being a highly-touted prospect out of Prosper (TX) High School and arrived with the same freshman class that saw fellow quarterback Baker Mayfield in the room.

Webb played 23 games in three seasons in Lubbock before transferring to Cal and completed 841 passes in 1,367 attempts with 83 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in his collegiate career.

Webb was drafted by the Giants in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but was waived in Sept. 2018 just before the season opener. Webb was signed by the Jets to their practice squad and spent some time on the active roster before being cut before the 2019 season started.

The Bills signed Webb in Sept. 2019 and made his NFL debut against his old team, the Jets, in Nov. 2021. His contract expired the following January.

In Feb. 2022 the Giants signed Webb to a reserve/futures contract and made his first start on Sunday as the team was resting regular starters before the playoffs.

Webb is playing under a one-year, $207,000 contract with the Giants that expires at the end of the season.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas TechRed Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here