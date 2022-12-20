Recapping Texas Tech Red Raiders in the NFL in Week 15

Week 15 in the NFL brought arguably the best slate of games we've seen in the league this season, as the largest margin of victory was just 12 points. From thrilling comebacks, to tight finishes and everything in between, the postseason implications brought out some entertaining football.

A handful of former Texas Tech Red Raiders found themselves right in the mix of it all. Let's recap some of the best performances by some of the former stars who once called Lubbock home.

Patrick Mahomes, QB Kansas City Chiefs

You can't recap a weekly NFL slate without talking about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who continues to play at an MVP level.

Mahomes played his first-ever NFL game back in his home state of Texas on Sunday in what was a thrilling 30-24 overtime win over the Houston Texans. After tossing three interceptions in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos, the former Red Raiders star played a near-perfect game against Houston, as he went 36 of 41 passing for 336 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. He also rushed five times for 33 yards and another score.

Jordyn Brooks, LB Seattle Seahawks

Brooks and the Seattle Seahawks were unable to come away with a crucial divisional win against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, but the former Red Raiders continues to play like a star on defense. Despite leaving the game early due to a neck injury, he still managed to finish second on the team with eight tackles against a tough Niners rushing attack



Brooks, who is second in the league with 149 total tackles, is well on his way to a Pro Bowl.

Kerry Hyder Jr., DT San Francisco 49ers

Hyder Jr. got in on the action in the trenches against the Seahawks, as he helped limit Seattle's dynamic rookie running back Kenneth Walker III to just 12 carries for 47 yards.

Hyder Jr. finished with just one tackle, but remains a key component of arguably the best defense in the league.

Broderick Washington, DT Baltimore Ravens

Though the Baltimore Ravens fell 13-3 in disappointing fashion to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Washington was a major reason why Browns star running back Nick Chubb was held to under 100 yards rushing for the third straight game.

The Ravens defense was hardly to blame for the loss, as the offense was nowhere to be found. Washington finished with four total tackles, as he remains an important interior defender for a Baltimore defense that is allowing the fifth-fewest points per game this season (18.8).

