Red Raiders Add More Speed in WR Transfer

The Texas Tech Red Raiders added some speed to their already "fastest class of 2023" as coach Joey McGuire called it.

Former Austin Peay receiver was the Atlantic Sun Conference's leader in receptions and receiving yards last season, and has two years of eligibility remaining.

“We are fortunate to be signing easily one of the fastest players in college football,” McGuire said. “We believe Drae will flourish in this offense under Coach (Emmett) Jones and Coach (Zach) Kittley’s development. He will make us more dynamic with his speed and provide valuable matchup problems that will allow our offense to continue to be one of the most explosive in the country.”

McRay caught 129 passes for 1,888 yards and 17 touchdowns in the last two seasons for the Governors, earned All-ASUN honors, and was named a two-time All-Conference honoree.

McRay reunites with Tech offensive analyst Kirk Bryant and tight ends coach Josh Cochran, who both coached him in 2021 at Austin Peay.

While at Austin Peay, McRay led the Governors in catches, receiving yards, all-purpose yards, and receiving touchdowns in each of his two seasons. he had 53 catches for 882 yards and eight touchdowns his freshman year in 11 games.

McRay is the latest addition to Texas Tech's already top-25 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas TechRed Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here