One Red Raiders CB Returns for 2023, Another Enters Portal

The Texas Tech Red Raiders enjoyed a successful season in new coach Joey McGuire's first year at the helm, finishing 7-5 overall and bowl eligible, and 5-4 in Big 12 play.

The success is partially due to the effectiveness of the defense and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter, who benefitted greatly from the play of his two starting corners.

Seven of Texas Tech's defensive starters in 2022 are seniors with an option for an extra year due to the COVID-added bonus year of eligibility.

Starting corner Rayshad Williams has decided he'll stay in Lubbock and take advantage of that bonus year, as he announced on his Twitter feed.

On Monday, Williams' teammate in the Red Raiders' secondary, Kobee Minor announced plans to enter the transfer portal.

Other defensive starters who have publicly stated they plan to return in 2023 under the benefit of the COVID-bonus year, are defensive tackles Tony Bradford and Jaylon Hutchings, corner Malik Dunlap and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.

"Really excited," DeRuyter said of the returning cast. "We know how good of players they are on the field, but I think more importantly, those guys are the heart and soul of our program and our defense. They're the guys that have bought in since day one. They're guys who work extremely hard. They set the standard.

"And so what's great is having those older guys have the success they've had, come back with that same work ethic and those young guys can see, 'This is how Red Raiders work to play the defense we want to play.'"

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas TechRed Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here