Texas Tech K Trey Wolff Announces Plans for Senior Season

Texas Tech Red Raiders kicker Trey Wolff will forgo his senior season of eligibility as he pursues an NFL career, per an announcement he made on Twitter Tuesday.



Wolff plans to play in TaxAct Texas Bowl against the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Houston.

“I’ve accomplished everything I’ve ever wanted as a college athlete,” Wolff said. “I’ll definitely remember the game-winning kicks and the countless times our fans stormed the field after each one of them. I’ll cherish those moments for the rest of my life. I’ll also remember the many friendships and relations that have been developed over my career here, too.”



Wolff made a handful of big kicks for the Red Raiders this season, but arguably his most important came in Tech’s 37-34 overtime win over the No. 22 Texas Longhorns on Sept. 24.

Longhorns star running back Bijan Robinson fumbled at the beginning of overtime, allowing Wolff to nail a game-winning 20-yard field goal.

In the regular-season finale, Wolff hit another game-winning field goal in overtime, this time in a 51-48 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. He had three field goals during the game, including a 43-yarder at the end of regulation to send it to overtime.

Wolff went 38 of 39 on extra points this season and was 18 of 21 on field goals, including two from 50+ yards.

