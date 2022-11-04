Skip to main content

Red Raiders Tyree Wilson Soars in Mel Kiper's Latest Draft Rankings

Mel Kiper has Tyree Wilson as one of his best draft prospects in his latest 2023 draft rankings.

In their first season under new coach Joey McGuire, the Texas Tech Raiders have taking a big step forward on the defensive side of the ball

McGuire's hire of defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter has taken the defense to another level, with defensive end Tyree Wilson leading the way. Wilson, who appeared poised for a breakout season during the offseason, is shining under Deruyter. 

Wilson's breakout season has seen him soar up some experts draft boards, as he landed in the top 15 of Mel Kiper's latest 2023 draft rankings

15. Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

HT: 6-6 | WT: 275 | Previously: NR

I wrote about Wilson in our draft notebook earlier this week, and my guy Jordan Reid has been on him since he watched the 2021 tape. I'm moving up Wilson now because of his consistency; he has six sacks and 11 total tackles for loss, showing off his explosion at the snap as a pass-rusher and taking on blockers and holding his ground in the run game. For edge rushers, it's all about physical traits and tools, and the 6-foot-6 Wilson has everything teams want in that regard. He has a high ceiling.

As the final stretch of the season comes up, Wilson will continue to lead the Red Raider defense. Whether or not they earn a bowl game berth is yet to be seen, but it feels like a safe bet to say at this point that Wilson has the talent of a future first-round pick.

