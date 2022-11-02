Red Raiders LB Tyree Wilson Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Tyree Wilson has been tabbed a semifinalist for the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award, per an announcement Tuesday.

Wilson is one of 20 semifinalists for the award, which is given annually to the defensive player of the year in college football. He joins an elite list of players that includes athletes like Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Kool-Aid McKinstry, Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenburg, and Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Wilson is currently second in the Big 12 in sacks (six) and is 10th in total tackles (51). The senior from Henderson, TX is already well on his way to topping the seven sacks he had last season and is already eight tackles from matching his career total of 59 he had leading up to this year.

Wilson's signature performances this season came against the then-No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack and Kansas State Wildcats. In the 27-14 loss to N.C. State on Sept. 17, Wilson had two sacks and a season-high 11 total tackles.

In the 37-28 loss to Kansas State on Oct. 1, he once again had two sacks and wrecked havoc in the turnover game, forcing one fumble and recovering two.

Wilson and the Red Raiders face arguably their toughest test of the season on Saturday, as they'll matchup with the undefeated No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.

