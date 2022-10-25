Skip to main content

Red Raiders Encouraging Blackout Game vs. Baylor

The Red Raiders look to remain undefeated at home this season against the Bears.

When the Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Baylor Bears on Saturday night they hope fans in the stands will be sporting an all-black look. 

On Sunday, the Red Raiders encouraged fans to wear all black to their game against the Bears to provide an even more hostile environment that Jones AT&T Stadium has become known for. 

So far this season the Red Raiders are undefeated at home, with all four of their wins coming at Jones AT&T Stadium. Not only are they undefeated at home this season but the Red Raiders are historically dominant at home under the lights of a night kickoff.

They boast a record of 44-18 in home night games since 2002, a 71.0 winning percentage during that span. This season the Red Raiders are 1-0 in home night games, having beat Murray State 63-10 in their season opener.

Former Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mahomes II will be in attendance against the Bears as he is set to be inducted into the Red Raiders' Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Ring of Honor as its eighth member at halftime. 

Should Texas Tech pick up its fifth win at home against Baylor it would be the most home wins for the Red Raiders in a season since 2009.

The Red Raiders are set to host the Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

Jones
Football

By Connor Zimmerlee
