Red Raiders vs. Bears Staff Predictions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders continue their Big 12 slate on Saturday when they host defending Big 12 champion Baylor at Jones A&T Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

The Red Raiders will be playing their second straight home game, having defeated West Virginia by the score of 48-10. The game marked the first home start for quarterback Behren Morton, and he and the Red Raiders piled on the Mountaineers all afternoon.

The Bears won last year’s matchup in Waco, Texas, 27-24.

Who's going to win? The staff of Red Raider Review predicts Saturday's game below.

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Something tells me the Behren Morton magic will continue for Tech against Baylor. But the same could be said for a freshman on the other side, as Bears running back Richard Reese looks to continue his sensational play. Once again, it’s hard to go against the home team, as I think Tech takes this one to all but eliminate Baylor’s hopes at repeating as conference champs. Texas Tech 39, Baylor 37

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Both the Bears and the Red Raiders are on the periphery of the Big 12 Championship Game race, tied for third place. The winner stays in the race. The winner drops its third Big 12 game and is most likely done. Baylor went into a valley at the start of the month, but I think they’re emerging from it. Holding the lead is the key. The Bears barely did it last week at home. The Red Raiders have been good at home all season. I think the trend continues by a field goal. Texas Tech 33, Baylor 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Honestly, this might be the Big 12 Game of the Week. Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire plays host to his former boss and has the Red Raiders two wins away from being bowl eligible. That being said, the Bears have a potent offense that’s averaging 31 points per game away from McLane Stadium. It’s close, but the Bears pull this out thanks to a late touchdown by Taye McWilliams. Baylor 38, Texas Tech 34

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Just going to get this out of the way, but this game being given the nickname "BUTT Bowl" is one of the things that makes college football special. Texas Tech is undefeated at home this season and Jones AT&T Stadium is a spooky stadium to play in at night. Baylor will keep this one close but its slide down the Big 12 standings will continue with a loss at the hands of Texas Tech on the road. Texas Tech 35, Baylor 31

