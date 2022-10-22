Red Raiders Dominate Both Sides of the Ball, Mountaineers in 48-10 Win

The Texas Tech Red Raiders hosted the West Virginia Mountaineers at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday in a matchup between two teams hoping to have a shot at a Big 12 title.

The Red Raiders came away believing it even more after a 48-10 domination of the Mountaineers.

Texas Tech was coming off a disappointing 41-31 loss to Oklahoma State two weeks ago, but thankfully, memories are short.

Freshman quarterback Behren Morton got the start last week and had a massive first half, and it looked like the upset was in the making. But Morton got injured right before halftime, and that limited his mobility - his most effective weapon - in the second half.

Morton finished that day 39-of-62 for 379 yards, two touchdowns, and a costly interception late. He also carried the ball 16 times for 46 yards.

Morton got the nod under center on Saturday and after the benefit of rest from the bye week, picked up where he left off in the first half two weeks ago.

The Red Raiders took the opening kickoff 75 yards in eight plays to take a 7-0 lead. Morton completed four passes on six attempts for 54 yards on the drive, including a six-yard completion to Mason Tharp on a 4th and 4 from the West Virginia 40-yard line.

Tech got to the 19-yard line and put the ball in the hands of running back Tahj Brooks, who ran the final 19 yards untouched, up the middle for the touchdown.

The Red Raiders' defense showed up too, holding the Mountaineers to a three-and-out on its first possession of the game.

The Red Raiders scored again on their second possession, taking advantage of two more fourth-down conversions. A 16-play, 80-yard drive ended with another Brooks touchdown run, this time from just one yard out.

Morton completed an eight-yard pass to Xavier White on 4th and 4 from the West Virginia 34, then found Tharp again for 19 yards on 4th and 4 from the Mountaineers' 20-yard line to set up the Brooks touchdown run for a 14-point Tech lead with 8:35 left in the quarter.

West Virginia had trouble moving the ball against a stout Tech defense in the first quarter but managed a 38-yard field goal near the end of the first frame.

Red Raiders kicker Trey Wolff hit from 46 yards out early in the second quarter to push the lead back to 14 points. In the first three Mountaineers' drives, the Tech defense held them to two three-and-outs.

Just before halftime, the Red Raiders' defense stood its ground with a fourth down stop with a sack of JT Daniels for a loss of eight yards on 4th and 10 from the Tech 29.

The Mountaineers put together a drive to finish the half and took a shot at the end zone with 13 seconds left but it was intercepted by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson in the end zone.

The West Virginia Mountaineers began the second half with the ball but more Tech defense halted the drive with another interception at the Red Raider's 42, this time by Malik Dunlap.

Two plays later, Morton found White again, this time for 55 yards and a touchdown to extend the Tech lead to 24-3.

The Red Raiders' defense picked up where it left off to begin the second half, holding the Mountaineers' first drive to six plays and a punt.

Tech scored again on its second possession of the second half on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Morton to Loic Fouonji that capped off a 12-play, 91-yard drive. That score extended the Red Raiders' lead to 31-3.

West Virginia finally found the end zone late in the third quarter with a 28-yard Daniels touchdown pass to Bryce Ford-Wheaton to narrow the lead to 31-10.

SaRodorick Thompson got in on the touchdown action for Texas Tech early in the fourth quarter with a 13-yard scamper into the end zone.

The Tech defense got its fourth turnover of the day with another interception that led to a Red Raiders field goal early in the fourth quarter and a 41-10 lead.

The Texas Tech offense got back in the game with another touchdown pass - this time by Donovan Smith - to Brady Boyd for two yards.

It's tough to say which side of the ball played better for Texas Tech, as both the offense and defense dominated at times. The Red Raiders came into the game last in the Big 12 in turnover ratio but went +4 on the day.

Morton left the game early in the fourth quarter to rest, throwing for his second-consecutive 300-yard game. He finished the day 28-of-45 for 325 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Next, the Red Raiders host the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium on Oct. 29.

