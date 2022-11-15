Red Raiders Opponent Preview Week 12: Iowa State Cyclones

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will play their second-to-last game of Big 12 play of this season in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, looking to capture bowl eligibility against the Iowa State Cyclone.s

The Red Raiders leads the all-time series 12-8. Iowa State had won the previous five meetings before Tech's thrilling 41-38 win last season.

Under coach Matt Campbell last season, Iowa State was a bit of a disappointment after starting the season at No. 7 in the AP Poll before ending with a 7-6 record and a loss to the Clemson Tigers in the Cheez-It Bowl. This season has arguably been worse for the team, as the Cyclones tread into Saturday with a 4-6 record and 1-6 record in Big 12 play. Five of Iowa State's losses have been by one score or less.

Iowa State Cyclones

2021 Record: 7-6 (5-4 in Big 12)

2022 Record: 4-6 (1-6)

Head coach: Matt Campbell

Campbell has five-straight winning seasons in six years at the helm in Ames. As he enters his seventh season, he's arguably the best coach in program history. He led Iowa State to its highest rankings in the polls (seventh) in program history.

But at 4-6 with two games left, a winning season will be hard to come by. Iowa State would need to win its final two games to become bowl eligible, as a win in a potential bowl game would put the team at 7-6.

Offensive Scheme: Spread

Defensive Set: Multiple 4-2-5

Last season, the Cyclones had one of the best all-around offenses in the Big 12. Led by quarterback Brody Purdy and running back Breece Hall, who were selected in the NFL Draft in April, Iowa State was fourth in the conference in total offensive yards per (424.5).

This season, they've continued to get individual offense production, particularly in the passing game. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers leads the conference in total passing yards (2,644) while receiver Xavier Hutchinson leads the Big 12 in receiving yards (1,059).

Offensive starters:

QB Hunter Dekkers

RB Jirehl Brock

WR-X Xavier Hutchinson

WR-Z Dimitri Stanley

WR-SLOT Jaylin Noel

TE Easton Dean

LT Tyler Miller

LG Jarrod Hufford

C Trevor Downing

RG Darrell Simmons Jr.

RT Jake Remsburg

No team was going to catch the elite defensive cohesiveness of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but the Cyclones came pretty close. They were second behind OSU in the fewest total yards (310.1) and passing yards (187.8) allowed per game. Iowa State was also third in the fewest rushing yards (122.3) and points allowed (20.6) per game.

This season, that defensive success had continued for the Cyclones, as they are allowing the fewest points per game in the Big 12 (16.7), the fewest yards per game (280.4), the fewest passing yards (175.2) and the fewest rushing yards (105.2).

Defensive starters:

DE Will McDonald IV

DE Blake Peterson

DT JR Singleton

LB Gerry Vaughn

MLB O'Rien Vance

LB Colby Reeder

CB Myles Purchase

CB T.J. Tampa

S Beau Freyler

S Jeremiah Cooper

FS Anthony Johnson Jr.

