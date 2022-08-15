Skip to main content

Red Raiders Ex Patrick Mahomes Kicks Off NFL Preseason With Incredible Performance

Mahomes' performance garnered a shoutout from wife Brittany on social media.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Kansas City Chiefs are beginning somewhat of a new era in 2022 after the departure via trade of star wideout Tyreek Hill.

But one thing that remains the same is the current starting quarterback and former Texas Tech signal caller Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs played in the first of their three NFL preseason games on Saturday, losing to the Chicago Bears, 19-14 at Soldier Field.

But Mahomes picked up right where he left off last season, with a brilliant performance to begin the game.

Mahomes and Co. quickly adjusted to life without Hill, as offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy adapted to the new passing targets of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

In his limited action, Mahomes completed 6 of 7 passes for 60 yards and one touchdown. That prompted a couple of shoutouts from his wife Brittany on social media.

Coming off a 12-5 season where the offense scored 480 points, the Chiefs hope to repeat as AFC West Champions in '22, and it all begins with Mahomes.

As a standout at Texas Tech from 2014 to 2016, Mahomes left for the NFL prior to what would've been his senior season. He threw 1,349 passes for 857 completions and 11,252 yards, and 93 touchdowns to 29 interceptions in 32 games for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech Red Raiders 2023 Football Commits

Can Texas Tech Avoid An Upset Loss Against Kansas?

Top DL Target Ansel Nedore Commits to Red Raiders

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Tags
terms:
NFL PreseasonTexas TechPatrick MahomesRed Raiders Football

patrick mahomes
Football

Red Raiders Ex Kicks Off NFL Preseason With Incredible Performance

By Timm Hamm2 minutes ago
https___wreckemred.com_wp-content_uploads_imagn-images_2017_07_14924211
Recruiting

Texas Tech Red Raiders 2023 Football Commits

By Red Raider Review Staff1 hour ago
h8ctdsplpf1wmijlddci
Recruiting

Top DL Target Ansel Nedore Commits to Red Raiders

By Michael Gresser23 hours ago
mac mcclung
News

Former Red Raider McClung to Make USA Basketball Debut

By Timm HammAug 12, 2022 9:35 PM EDT
4E1A7321-158F-4347-9F86-BF29B7358D4F
Basketball

Texas Tech Hoops Secures Visit with Elite 7-Foot Prospect

By Zach DimmittAug 12, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17271347
Football

Can Texas Tech Avoid An Upset Loss Against Kansas?

By Red Raider Review StaffAug 12, 2022 4:28 PM EDT
C676E47E-7710-4E4D-9383-2024EE920757
Football

Red Raiders LS Jackson Knotts: Texas Tech 'Best Decision I Could Have Possibly Made'

By Connor ZimmerleeAug 12, 2022 11:52 AM EDT
EB_FBvsUT_200926_450_1_
Football

Where Must the Red Raiders Improve in 2022?

By Michael GresserAug 12, 2022 8:24 AM EDT
Jamari-Phillips
Recruiting

Top 2024 Guard Jamari Phillips Names Red Raiders in Final 6

By Red Raider Review StaffAug 11, 2022 4:40 PM EDT