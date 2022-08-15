Red Raiders Ex Kicks Off NFL Preseason With Incredible Performance

The Kansas City Chiefs are beginning somewhat of a new era in 2022 after the departure via trade of star wideout Tyreek Hill.

But one thing that remains the same is the current starting quarterback and former Texas Tech signal caller Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs played in the first of their three NFL preseason games on Saturday, losing to the Chicago Bears, 19-14 at Soldier Field.

But Mahomes picked up right where he left off last season, with a brilliant performance to begin the game.

Mahomes and Co. quickly adjusted to life without Hill, as offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy adapted to the new passing targets of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

In his limited action, Mahomes completed 6 of 7 passes for 60 yards and one touchdown. That prompted a couple of shoutouts from his wife Brittany on social media.

Coming off a 12-5 season where the offense scored 480 points, the Chiefs hope to repeat as AFC West Champions in '22, and it all begins with Mahomes.

As a standout at Texas Tech from 2014 to 2016, Mahomes left for the NFL prior to what would've been his senior season. He threw 1,349 passes for 857 completions and 11,252 yards, and 93 touchdowns to 29 interceptions in 32 games for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech Red Raiders 2023 Football Commits

Can Texas Tech Avoid An Upset Loss Against Kansas?

Top DL Target Ansel Nedore Commits to Red Raiders

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here