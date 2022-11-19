Skip to main content

Red Raiders GAMEDAY: Texas Tech Seeks Bowl Eligibility with Win Over Iowa State

The Red Raiders have an opportunity for bowl eligibility in coach Joey McGuire's first season at the helm.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders travel north to Ames, Iowa to take on the Iowa State Cyclones at 6 p.m. CT at Jack Trice Stadium. The Red Raiders are 5-5 overall and just one win away from a second-straight bowl appearance. But this season it will be under the direction of first-year coach Joey McGuire.

The Cyclones also hope to go bowling this season, but their task is more complicated. They need to win their final two games as they sit at 4-6 and in last place in the Big 12. Iowa State has been bowl eligible for five straight seasons.

Under center for the Red Raiders will be Tyler Shough, as Behren Morton is still nursing injuries. Shough started last week - his first start of the season since opening week - and led Tech past Kansas. His ability to extend plays with his feet should cause problems for Iowa State's defense, the best in the Big 12.

Texas Tech has lost six straight road games and is hoping to win consecutive Big 12 games for the first time since Oct. 2018.

Red Raiders linebacker Jesiah Pierre hopes to build off his best game since transferring from Florida two years ago. Against Kansas, Pierre had career highs of seven tackles and two sacks, while also forcing a fumble.

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald needs just one more sack to tie Aaron Hunt for the Big 12's all-time total with 34. Hunt hit that number while playing for the Red Raiders from 1999-2002.

The weather could very well be a factor as the forecast calls for falling temperatures into the teens after dark with gusty winds. That could limit both teams to a ground attack.

The Red Raiders haven't won in Ames since 2014 and with a win, Tech can not only break that streak but plan on bowling at the end of the season.

