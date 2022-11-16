Elite 2023 ATH Commits to Texas Tech Football

As Early Signing Day approaches, the nation's top programs are pulling out all the stops in hopes of attracting the country's most elite prospects. Texas Tech, who has had a pretty good season so far, just got some good news on the recruiting front about a future Red Raider. An elite class of 2023 athlete Anthony White has announced his commitment to Texas Tech and will bring some serious talent to this class of recruits.

White, who plays both wide receiver and linebacker for local Abernathy High School in Abernathy, Texas, is one of the top players in the state and is a huge get for coach Joey McGuire in terms of recruiting the region. The high school senior was named first-team all-district for Texas' 4-3A district last season and also competes for Abernathy's basketball and track team.

The pass catcher helped Abernathy to a 12-2 record in 2021 and has had a great senior year, as well. Now, White will see how his game translates to one of college football's toughest conferences, the Big 12. He's been a highly sought-after prospect, choosing Tech over offers from Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and the Texas Longhorns. With Early Signing Day looming ever close, his late commitment is a very good sign for Red Raiders fans.

The 6-0, 180-pound route runner will be a welcome addition to Tech's corps of talented receivers and could have a chance to play early, depending on how the offseason unfolds. Whether he sees the field sooner or later, the Red Raiders should be ecstatic to add a player like White to their program.

