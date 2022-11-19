Red Raiders Get First Road Win Against Iowa State: Live Game Updates

Texas Tech will take on the Iowa State Cyclones in a Week 12 conference clash that has bowl-game implications for the Red Raiders. A win here clinches bowl eligibility for Tech, which should be considered a big win in head coach Joey McGuire's first season.

Before they can think ahead to a potential bowl game, though, the Red Raiders will have to take care of business on the road against the Cyclones.

Tech will be led by senior quarterback Tyler Shough, who's set to make his third start of the year after missing most of the season with a shoulder injury. Shough led the Red Raiders to victory over Kansas last week, and they'll be counting on him to control the game again. He'll be looking to lift this Tech team above the .500 mark and into the bowl conversation.

This will be the last chance For Texas Tech to get a road win this season, as they're winless in 2022. Securing a victory at Iowa State would be a nice feather in the cap for McGuire heading into the offseason and it'll give the Red Raiders a chance to end the year on a winning streak.

END FIRST QUARTER: Texas Tech 0, Iowa State 0

-Kick-off is slated for 6 p.m. CT

-WR Myles Price fumbles and Iowa State recovers. The Cyclones begin their first drive in the red zone.

-Tech holds Iowa State in the red zone and forces the Cyclones to settle for a chip shot field goal that they shank. The Red Raiders escape their turnover fiasco without giving up any points.

-Texas Tech goes three-and-out and it's still scoreless halfway through the first quarter.

END SECOND QUARTER: Texas Tech 7, Iowa State 3

-Shough finds Price down the middle for a 28-yard gain and the Red Raiders are inside the 5-yard line.

-Tech completes a 14 play, 96-yard drive with a QB keeper from Donovan Smith for the TD. That play was set up by a beautiful 28-yard completion from Shough to Price. Texas Tech 7, Iowa State 0 (Q2 12:23)

-Iowa State answers with a 13 play drive of its own as the Cyclones go 82 yards, but are forced to settle for a 36-yard FG. They hit this one and both teams are on the board. Texas Tech 7, Iowa State 3 (Q2 6:38).

-The Red Raiders go three-and-out and punt to ISU. The Cyclones take over at their own 30-yard line.

-Shough finds Xavier White for a 29-yard gain and Tech is across midfield with two minutes left in the half.

-Head Coach Joey McGuire uses two timeouts to double ice Iowa State's kicker and the Cyclones miss the 34-yard FG to end the half.

HALFTIME

END THIRD QUARTER: Texas Tech 7, Iowa State 3

-Iowa State receives the second half's opening kick and the Cyclones makes it to midfield before Tech forces a punt. The Red Raiders take over at their own 21-yard line.

-Cyclones QB Dekkers completes a 37-yard pass to WR Stanley and Iowa State is inside the 10-yard line.

-Tech comes up with a huge goal line stand on fourth down to force a turnover. Red Raiders take over inside their own 5-yard line.

-The Red Raiders come up with another crucial stop inside their own 5-yard line and Iowa State turns it over on downs again. The Cyclones are 1/5 scoring on red zone trips tonight.

FOURTH QUARTER: Texas Tech 14, Iowa State 10

-Iowa State goes 53 yards on the drive and finishes with a TD pass from Dekkers to TE Easton Dean. The Cyclones take the lead in the fourth quarter. Iowa State 10, Texas Tech 7 (Q4 11:18)

-Shough converts a big fourth down try and keeps the Tech drive alive. After a couple of completions to Martinez, the Red Raiders are near the red zone.

-Shough finds TE Baylor Cupp in the end zone for a jump ball touchdown and the Red Raiders retake the lead in the fourth quarter. Texas Tech 14, Iowa State 10 (Q4 6:10)

-Tech holds on to secure its first road win of the season.

FINAL: Texas Tech 14, Iowa State 10

