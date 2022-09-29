Red Raiders vs. Kansas State Wildcats Week 5: Defensive Players to Watch

Keep a close eye on Kansas State as perhaps the biggest sleeper in the Big 12. Better yet, keep a close eye on its defense to rank near the top of every FBS category by the end of the season.

The Wildcats relied heavily on their ability to limit big plays against conference opponents on the way to an 8-5 finish in 2022. K-State allowed an average of just 21.1 points per game and finished fourth among Big 12 programs in pass coverage (221.7 yards per game).

There's a returning starter and role player at every level of the Wildcats. Fourth-year coach Chris Klieman also was able to retain defensive coordinator Joe Klamerman, who received interest from other programs following the team's surge toward the season's end.

Is this a concern for Texas Tech on the road?

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Voted as the Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Anudike-Uzomah wants to solidify his impact as one of college football's top defensive linemen in 2022. He has massive expectations to reach after a breakout season last fall.

The Lee Summit product finished third among all Big 12 players in sacks with 11. Nationally, he finished 11th, surpassing other high-end prospects such as Penn State's Arnold Ebikete, Florida's Brenton Cox Jr., and Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal. Anudike-Uzomah also finished with a respectable 14.5 tackles for loss against the run, including a four tackles-for-loss outing against TCU.

Anudike-Uzomah leads the Wildcats with 2.5 sacks this season and added a forced fumble. His 13 total tackles ranks sixth on the team.

LB Daniel Green

The leading tackler from last season is set to return up the middle. Green tallied 89 total stops and 16 tackles for loss on the way to a top-10 finish among all Big 12 defenders. For his efforts, the 6-3, 243-pounder was named a Preseason first-team All-Big 12 linebacker.

Since 2019, Green has played in 36 of 38 total games. In the same span, he's recorded at least 33 tackles and two sacks. Green also has been considered one of the top linebacker prospects entering the 2023 draft.

Green is tied for fourth on the team with 16 tackles and has added two interceptions on the season.

DB Kobe Savage

A transfer from Tyler Junior College, Savage has the rangy tools needed to play the third safety position. He's been credited for having a natural backpedal and the ability to quickly read the quarterback's eyes in coverage.

In two seasons with the Apaches, Savage tallied 100 total tackles, six interceptions, and four pass breakups. Last season, he posted a career-high 70 stops and returned an interception for a 54-yard touchdown at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

Savage is second on the team with 23 total tackles and has two interceptions. His 19 solo tackles are tops for the Wildcats.

