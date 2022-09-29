Skip to main content

Red Raiders vs. Kansas State Wildcats Week 5: Defensive Players to Watch

The Red Raiders travel to Manhattan, Kansas for a Week 5 Big 12 matchup against the Wildcats.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Keep a close eye on Kansas State as perhaps the biggest sleeper in the Big 12. Better yet, keep a close eye on its defense to rank near the top of every FBS category by the end of the season.

The Wildcats relied heavily on their ability to limit big plays against conference opponents on the way to an 8-5 finish in 2022. K-State allowed an average of just 21.1 points per game and finished fourth among Big 12 programs in pass coverage (221.7 yards per game).

There's a returning starter and role player at every level of the Wildcats. Fourth-year coach Chris Klieman also was able to retain defensive coordinator Joe Klamerman, who received interest from other programs following the team's surge toward the season's end.

Is this a concern for Texas Tech on the road?

Make sure to follow along at RedRaiderReview.com as we preview every matchup for Texas Tech during the 2022 season. 

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Felix_2

Voted as the Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Anudike-Uzomah wants to solidify his impact as one of college football's top defensive linemen in 2022. He has massive expectations to reach after a breakout season last fall.

The Lee Summit product finished third among all Big 12 players in sacks with 11. Nationally, he finished 11th, surpassing other high-end prospects such as Penn State's Arnold Ebikete, Florida's Brenton Cox Jr., and Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal. Anudike-Uzomah also finished with a respectable 14.5 tackles for loss against the run, including a four tackles-for-loss outing against TCU.

Anudike-Uzomah leads the Wildcats with 2.5 sacks this season and added a forced fumble. His 13 total tackles ranks sixth on the team.

LB Daniel Green

green_ku

The leading tackler from last season is set to return up the middle. Green tallied 89 total stops and 16 tackles for loss on the way to a top-10 finish among all Big 12 defenders. For his efforts, the 6-3, 243-pounder was named a Preseason first-team All-Big 12 linebacker.

Since 2019, Green has played in 36 of 38 total games. In the same span, he's recorded at least 33 tackles and two sacks. Green also has been considered one of the top linebacker prospects entering the 2023 draft.

Green is tied for fourth on the team with 16 tackles and has added two interceptions on the season.

DB Kobe Savage

E29I6671 (1)

A transfer from Tyler Junior College, Savage has the rangy tools needed to play the third safety position. He's been credited for having a natural backpedal and the ability to quickly read the quarterback's eyes in coverage.

In two seasons with the Apaches, Savage tallied 100 total tackles, six interceptions, and four pass breakups. Last season, he posted a career-high 70 stops and returned an interception for a 54-yard touchdown at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. 

Savage is second on the team with 23 total tackles and has two interceptions. His 19 solo tackles are tops for the Wildcats.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Tags
terms:
Felix Anudike-UzomahDaniel GreenKobe Savage

Felix_2
Football

Red Raiders vs. Kansas State Wildcats Week 5: Defensive Players to Watch

By Timm Hamm
reggie pearson jr
Football

Red Raiders DB Reggie Pearson Jr. Named Jim Thorpe Player of the Week

By Collier Logan
Sep 3, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire celebrates with his team after the victory against the Murray State Racers at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Red Raiders Win Over Longhorns Could Provide Recruiting Boost

By Connor Zimmerlee
FbxNr9XXwAEQpzl
Football

Big 12 Conference Issues Official Reprimand and Fine for Texas Tech's Post-Game Celebration

By Collier Logan
joey mcguire 1
Football

Red Raiders Joey McGuire Reveals Which Kansas State Player 'Keeps Him Up at Night'

By Zach Dimmitt
deuce vaughn k-state
Football

Red Raiders vs. Kansas State Wildcats Week 5: Offensive Players to Watch

By Timm Hamm
USATSI_17204941
Football

Red Raiders Announce Kickoff Time vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

By Zach Dimmitt
joey m
Football

City Bank to Pay Fine for Red Raiders Celebration After OT Win Over Longhorns

By Collier Logan
trey wolff lou groza
Football

Red Raiders Trey Wolff Named Finalist for Groza 'Star of the Week'

By Collier Logan