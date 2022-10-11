Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Week 8 Kickoff Time Announced

It has been an up and down season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in their first year under coach Joey McGuire. They've shown flashes of putting it all together but inconsistent play has them at 3-3 after Week 6.

Now, following a hard fought 41-31 loss against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Red Raiders enter their bye week. As they do so, the kickoff time for their Week 8 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers was announced on Monday.

The Red Raiders will host the Mountaineers on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. central with the game set to air on Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2.

While the Red Raiders have won three straight against the Mountaineers, West Virginia holds the advantage in the head-to-head record at 6-5. A fourth straight win would not only even the series between the two programs, but it could serve as an important win in the bigger picture for the Red Raiders' season.

At 3-3, Texas Tech is three wins away from bowl eligibility, and would be just two games away with a win over West Virginia. A bowl appearance in McGuire's first year would undoubtedly be a big success and bode well for not only his ability on the field, but also his continued effort to bolster a stacked 2023 recruiting class.

