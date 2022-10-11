Skip to main content

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Week 8 Kickoff Time Announced

The Red Raiders will host the Mountaineers in the early afternoon slot on Oct. 22.

It has been an up and down season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in their first year under coach Joey McGuire. They've shown flashes of putting it all together but inconsistent play has them at 3-3 after Week 6. 

Now, following a hard fought 41-31 loss against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Red Raiders enter their bye week. As they do so, the kickoff time for their Week 8 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers was announced on Monday. 

The Red Raiders will host the Mountaineers on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. central with the game set to air on Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2. 

While the Red Raiders have won three straight against the Mountaineers, West Virginia holds the advantage in the head-to-head record at 6-5. A fourth straight win would not only even the series between the two programs, but it could serve as an important win in the bigger picture for the Red Raiders' season. 

At 3-3, Texas Tech is three wins away from bowl eligibility, and would be just two games away with a win over West Virginia. A bowl appearance in McGuire's first year would undoubtedly be a big success and bode well for not only his ability on the field, but also his continued effort to bolster a stacked 2023 recruiting class. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

USATSI_16877013
Football

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Week 8 Kickoff Time Announced

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19200389
Football

Texas Tech Defense Shows Growth in Near Upset of Oklahoma State

By Connor Zimmerlee
behren morton 1
Football

Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Reveals His Red Raiders QB 'Hope' vs. West Virginia

By Zach Dimmitt
behrens morton 2
Football

Who's the Better Option at QB for Texas Tech, Smith or Morton?

By Collier Logan
behren morton 4
Football

Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State: Tech Defense & QB Behren Morton Show Valiant Fight in Loss

By Zach Dimmitt
behrens morton 2
Football

Red Raiders Upset Attempt Falls Short Late Against No. 7 Cowboys

By Timm Hamm
behrens morton 2
Football

Stillwater Shootout: Red Raiders Lead No. 7 Cowboys 24-20 at Halftime

By Connor Zimmerlee
tech - texas
Football

Texas Tech Red Raiders Fall to Oklahoma State Cowboys, 41-31: Live Game Updates

By Collier Logan
joey mcguire 1
Football

Bowl Bound? Red Raiders Pegged For Liberty Bowl Berth in Latest Projections

By Connor Zimmerlee