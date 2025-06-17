Texas Tech's Quinten Joyner ranked fifth among 2026 NFL Draft running backs
After two seasons at USC, Quinten Joyner enters his junior year as one of the top newcomers for the Red Raiders. Appearing in 17 games for the Trojans, Joyner accounted for 603 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 81 carries. He also added 13 receptions for 96 yards and another touchdown through the air.
The 5-11, 205-pound Texas native is expected to be the feature back in this year's Red Raider offense, and he's already viewed as one of the top RB prospects in next year's NFL Draft. On Monday, Pro Football Focus (PFF) listed Joyner as the No. 5 overall RB prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft, trailing only Jonah Coleman (Washington), Nicholas Singleton (Penn State), Jaydn Ott (Oklahoma), and Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame).
Interestingly enough, Joyner attended the same high school as former Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks. Joyner also chose Texas Tech over the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes after entering the transfer portal following last season.
With Brooks now in the NFL, the Red Raiders will need to find a way to replace a guy who rewrote the record books in Lubbock. Joyner, who was rated as the No. 4 overall running back prospect in the country as a recruit, has the chance to pick up where Brooks left off.
