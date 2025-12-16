Texas Tech’s Zarnell Fitch Named 2025 FootballScoop Defensive Line Coach of the Year

A historic season carried Texas Tech football to the Big 12 Championship. Their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance was fueled by one defining force, Zarnell Fitch. That dominance has now earned national recognition, as he has been named the 2025 FootballScoop Defensive Line Coach of the Year. The award was selected by past recipients and presented by Teamworks. It also confirms what college football has witnessed all season.

Zarnell Fitch Building a Championship Defense in the Trenches

In his fourth season leading the Texas Tech defensive line, Fitch oversaw a unit. And that didn’t just excel statistically but redefined what elite run defense looks like in the modern game. The Red Raiders finished the season leading the nation in rushing defense. They allowed only 68.46 yards per game. That number stands as the lowest by any FBS team over the past four seasons and reflects total control at the line of scrimmage.

Zarnell Fitch has been named the @FootballScoop Defensive Line Coach of the Year 😤#WreckEm | @CoachZFitch pic.twitter.com/8XKSA0Ola3 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 15, 2025

Opponents found no room to operate, managing a nation-best low of just 2.3 yards per carry against Texas Tech. This dominance played a direct role in the Red Raiders’ march to a Big 12 title and a historic College Football Playoff berth. The front consistently erased game plans before they could develop, forcing offenses into uncomfortable and predictable situations.

Five of Texas Tech’s 13 opponents were held below or barely above 50 rushing yards, while eight finished near or below two yards per carry. Kansas was limited to just 47 yards on 38 attempts, and West Virginia managed only 37 yards on 22 carries.

Texas Tech recorded 39 sacks on the season, sitting just two sacks shy of the national lead. One of the most remarkable moments came against Kansas. That' when the Red Raiders tied a school record with nine sacks for 92 yards in a single game. The defensive line also powered Texas Tech to a national ranking of fourth in tackles for loss, totaling 96.

Sustained Growth Under Zarnell Fitch

Fitch’s impact has been about steady improvement, not just one breakout year. Since his arrival, Texas Tech has lowered its points allowed per game from 29.2 in 2022 to 26.0 in 2023, the program’s lowest mark since 2009. Over his four seasons, Texas Tech has been one of only two Big 12 programs, to post a winning conference record every year.

Player development has been a cornerstone of Fitch’s success. Interior linemen Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford Jr. earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors during Fitch’s early seasons and combined for 339 tackles, 56.5 tackles for loss, and 26 sacks in their careers. In 2022, they were the only pair of Power Five interior linemen to generate 30 or more quarterback pressures each, according to Pro Football Focus.

Before Texas Tech, Fitch spent six seasons coaching the defensive line at TCU. That's where the Horned Frogs totaled 183 sacks, the third-most in the Big 12 during that span. He coached 11 All-Big 12 selections and helped develop NFL draft picks L.J. Collier and Ross Blacklock. Fitch was also a finalist for this same award in 2017.

More From Texas Tech On SI