This is what happens next for Texas Tech football
Here is what Texas Tech needs to do to win the Big 12 conference championship and get a berth in the College Football Playoffs.
The Red Raiders need to be among the top two teams in the Big 12 standings, which is their main and current objective to earn a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Right now, the Red Raiders are 3-1 in Big 12 play and 6-1 overall. The Red Raiders are now behind BYU and Cincinnati, who are both 4-0 in the conference standings and tied with Arizona State and Houston as all three teams are 3-1 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech essentially needs to win out and go 5-0 in its remaining Big 12 games.
The schedule for the rest of the Red Raiders' Big 12 conference schedule. To finish in the top two, the Red Raiders must win all or at a minimum, four of their five remaining conference games.
Oct. 25: vs. Oklahoma State
Nov. 1: at Kansas State
Nov. 8: vs. BYU
Nov. 15: vs. UCF
Nov. 29: at West Virginia
To get back on track, they should win their next two games. Kansas State has turned its season around, and this game will be on the road, but the Red Raiders should be able to get this win and climb the Big 12 standings. The biggest obstacle standing in their way of moving up the Big 12 record is this road game against the Wildcats over the next two weeks. This home game next week against Oklahoma State is a must-win because the Cowboys are having a rough season and losing to them would be a major upset.
The big test is Texas Tech hosting undefeated BYU after the Cougars have a bye week before their game against the Red Raiders. However, with common opponents, the margin of victory among opponents each team has faced this season favors Texas Tech. For example, the Red Raiders defeated Utah by 24 points on the road compared to BYU defeating the Utes at home by only three points. Texas Tech's other two games remaining on their schedule are UCF at home and, lastly, on the road against West Virginia. Both teams are a combined 1-7 in conference play, and the Red Raiders should be able to defeat both teams comfortably.
Pathway to the Big 12 Championship Game
The path to the College Football Playoffs
For the regular season, Texas Tech must finish as one of the top two teams in the Big 12 standings. They must win 4-5 of the remaining five conference games, especially the challenging road trip to Kansas State, and their home game against BYU. An 8-1 conference record would secure a spot in the championship game.
A Big 12 Championship win is a must for their College Football Playoff hopes. Can they technically get into the CFP with two losses, yes, but they would likely be on the road as a 12th or 11th seed if they were to loss again. With the conference title game in their home state of Texas in Arlington, coordinators Mack Leftwich (OC) and Shiel Wood (DC), need to use their superior talent and depth of the revamped, championship-focused roster to beat a team like Cininciatti in the conference championship game to not only secure a spot in the CFP but to also to get a home game in the first round
One loss is not the end of the Red Raiders' hopes of being conference champions or making a run in the College Football Playoffs. They had two impact players in starting quarterback Behren Morton and defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard, who did not play in their game against Arizona State, but Morton is expected back soon. Will Hammond looks like he is not yet ready to be the starting quarterback, and Morton has a huge impact on the offense and his return should lead the Red Raiders to five straight victories.
What is next for Texas Tech is winning their next five games and defeating a team like Cincinnati in the Big 12 Conference Championship game. Then, hosting a first-round College Football Playoff game and winning that game to advance to the quarterfinals. Is this a guarantee? No, but a strong possibility if Morton can stay healthy and lead the Red Raiders moving forward.
