Red Raiders Secure First-Ever Big 12 Title Game — Who Will Texas Tech Play?
A loss by the No. 20 Arizona State Sun Devils to the No. 25 Arizona Wildcats in the battle for the Territorial Cup secured the No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders' spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.
The Red Raiders hold wins over every potential two-loss team in the Big 12 — the No. 11 BYU Cougars and the No. 13 Utah Utes — setting them up for the first Big 12 Championship Game appearance in program history.
The last time Tech won a conference was in 1994 as a member of the Southwest Conference, finishing as co-champions. The Red Raiders have never competed in a conference championship game, with the most recent opportunity coming in 2008 when Tech was the odd team out in a three-way tie for the South Division title.
Texas Tech will officially play against BYU for a chance at the Big 12 title. The two teams faced off in Lubbock, Texas, at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8. The Red Raiders won 29-7 in a dominant defensive effort as the Cougars entered Tech's red zone just once.
A 7-0 home record bolstered Texas Tech's impressive résumé; the team's only loss came on the road against Arizona State. The Big 12 title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will be Tech's only neutral-site game so far this season.
However, after No. 3 Texas A&M's loss to No. 16 Texas, the Red Raiders have the inside track to a potential first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. As the projected No. 5 seed, they were set to host a first-round game; as a top-four seed, they would advance to the second round and play in one of four quarterfinal bowl games: the Cotton, Orange, Rose, and Sugar Bowls.
Before then, though, Texas Tech will face off with the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va., at noon ET (11 a.m. CT) on Saturday, Nov. 29. The Red Raiders close out their regular season but have some potential decisions to make.
Considering current injuries to the offense and defense, including to quarterback Behren Morton, who has played through ailments lately, the Red Raiders could opt to sit certain players — or at least pull them early in the contest. Head coach Joey McGuire appeared reluctant to do so during the team's press conference on Monday, Nov. 24, but with a spot secured, his approach could shift.
"It's not, you know, 'Protect this guy, protect this guy,' because there's really, if you don't win on Saturday and you don't get in the Big 12 championship, then you know, you can't save anybody for anything else," McGuire said previously.
It could be a tough decision for McGuire and the coaching staff, knowing the team has one — and potentially more — game on its calendar. As seniors watch their final season come to a close, and some players chase their spot in the record books, a choice will have to be made.
Regardless of the decision or the outcome in the Mountain State, the Red Raiders will travel to Jerry World to play BYU on Saturday, Nov. 6, with a chance to claim the Big 12 title for the first time in program history.
