TCU vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
The final game of the Week 12 college football slate involving a ranked team is a Big 12 showdown between TCU and No. 12 BYU.
The Cougars will look to bounce back from their loss against Texas Tech last week, hoping they can still secure a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game. Meanwhile, TCU is hoping to boost its bowl-game resume as much as it can before the end of the regular season.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Saturday night showdown.
TCU vs. BYU Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- TCU +4.5 (-110)
- BYU -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- TCU +146
- BYU -178
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-110)
- UNDER 52.5 (-110)
TCU vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Game Time: 10:15 pm ET
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- TCU Record: 6-3 (3-3 in Big 12)
- BYU Record: 8-1 (5-1 in Big 12)
TCU vs. BYU Betting Trends
- TCU is 2-4 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in TCU's last seven games
- TCU is 4-10 ATS in its last 14 road games
- BYU is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games
- BYU is 0-5 ATS in its last five games played in November
TCU vs. BYU Key Player to Watch
- Josh Hoover, QB - TCU Horned Frogs
Josh Hoover has quietly put together an impressive season. He has thrown for 2,690 yards and 23 touchdowns. He has struggled with turnovers at times, throwing eight interceptions on the year, but he has the ability to attack any defense in the country.
TCU vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of my top upset picks, I broke down why I'm betting on TCU to win this game outright:
Josh Hoover was my preseason pick to win the Heisman Trophy, and while he won't pull it off, I'm still a believer in TCU's junior quarterback. He has thrown for 2,690 yards and 23 touchdowns, while completing 65.4% of passes. If he's on his "A" game, he's live to lead the Horned Frogs to an upset win against BYU. The Cougars were shown not to be as good as people thought when they lost to Texas Tech by a wide margin in Week 11.
Pick: TCU +146 via FanDuel
