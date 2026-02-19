Three Red Raiders Named Way-Too-Early All American's by National Outlet

LUBBOCK, Texas — There were several Texas Tech football stars included throughout ESPN's Way-Too-Early list of All-American's.

Whether they were listed as key players to watch or those who should be viewed in with that status, it shows the Red Raiders certainly have staying power not only in the Big 12, but also on the national scene.

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire continues an approach mirrors a broader trend in college football where portal motion and developmental recruiting have become essential to roster construction. Programs that strike the right balance between impact transfers and rising prospects often see measurable improvements.

That was the case in 2025 as the Red Raiders struck black gold with the infiltration of resources to field a dominant defensive unit and an offense that was among the highest scoring in the country.

Terrance Carter, Jr., Tight End

Carter was a key additon from the transfer portal last season after coming from Louisiana where he played in 26 games across two seasons. He proved to be a dominant force in the Sun Belt Conference by recording 76 receptions, 944 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

He will be a valuable asset to new quarterback Brendan Sorsby and to the Red Raiders path to a potential national championship fun in 2026.

"After electing to return to the Red Raiders for another season, Carter will undoubtedly be one of Sorsby's favorite targets in 2026. Carter caught 55 passes for 624 yards with five scores last season, despite missing two games with an ankle injury. He was especially good on third down with 21 grabs for 254 yards." Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Brice Pollock, Defensive Back

Pollock is the Red Raiders defensive tone setter and will continue to bring experience and playmaking ability to the secondary after beginning his career in the SEC at Mississippi State.

He led the Big 12 in interceptions last season with five interceptions last season, which led to him being named as a first team all-conference performer. He spearheads a very active unit that ranked No. 26 nationally in pass defense allowing a shade over 190 yards per game through the air.

Texas Tech's defense allowed only 11 touchdowns (No. 6 FBS) and forced 17 interceptions (No. 9 FBS). Those numbers should remain the standard moving forward especially with Pollock in the lineup next season.

"Thanks to his cover skills and open-field tackling, Pollock was a safety net for Texas Tech's defense in 2025. He had 48 tackles to go with one fumble recovery and seven pass breakups. His five interceptions tied for the Big 12 lead and for seventh in the FBS." Mark Schlabach, ESPN

AJ Holmes, Jr., Defensive Tackle

If Brice Pollock stabilizes the back end, A.J. Holmes is the player who determines how disruptive Texas Tech can be at the line of scrimmage.

His production jumped due to injury and it was neccessary after losing Skylar Gill-Howard. Once Holmes was inserted into a starting role, he became a huge factor in opening up holes for edge rushers such as David Bailey and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez to put consistent pressure in opposing backfields.

"Holmes didn't crack Texas Tech's starting lineup in 2025 until after teammate Skylar Gill-Howard went down with an ankle injury. Holmes was more than disruptive down the stretch, finishing with 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and seven quarterback hurries." Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Holmes had plenty of experience after starting 19 games across three seasons at Houston where he recorded 67 tackles, 13.5 for a loss and 4.5 sacks. He will be relied on early and often for the Red Raiders which is why he is predicted to be an All-American next season.

Honorable Mention

Sheridan Wilson, Center

J'Koby Williams, All-Purpose

Mateen Ibirogba, Defensive Tackle

Ben Roberts, Linebacker

