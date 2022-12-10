Two Red Raiders Named to PFF's All-Big 12 Team

As Texas Tech prepares for its bowl game battle with Ole Miss, some Red Raiders are receiving recognition for their regular season performances. Pro Football Focus released its All-Big 12 Defensive Team and two of the Red Raiders toughest tacklers made the cut. Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson and safety Marquis "Muddy" Waters both grace this year's PFF All-Big 12 team after their strong 2022 showings, which have some analysts projecting them as NFL impact players.

Wilson, one of the premier edge rushers in the country, has already made his intentions to enter the upcoming NFL Draft clear. He's rehabbing an injury at the moment, but a lot of scouts see him as a first round type of talent. Wilson totaled 61 tackles, seven sacks, and a forced fumble. His 14 tackles for loss this season ranked twelfth most amongst all FBS players, despite missing a handful of games. Depending on how he does in the upcoming draft workouts and combine, Wilson may hear his name called pretty early come draft night.

Aside from having one of the best names in college football, Muddy Waters had a standout season for the Red Raiders. The sixth-year senior finished the year with 55 tackles and a sack in a bounce back campaign after being injured early in 2021. He'll also be hoping to hear his name called in April's draft, but should make it onto an NFL roster at some point regardless of the draft's results.

For Texas Tech, having not one but two players recognized as the Big 12's best is a tremendous honor. It's also a sign that things are headed in the right direction under head coach Joey McGuire after one season. Now, the Red Raiders will turn their attention to their final test of the season as they get set to try and finish on a high note with a win in the Texas Bowl.

