CFP hopes are on the line for the Red Raiders and a potential bowl game for the Horned Frogs.

In the Big 12 regular-season finale on Thanksgiving night in Lubbock, Texas, No. 11 Texas Tech takes on TCU. First, let's take a look at TCU, the Red Raiders' in-state foe the Horned Frogs of TCU.

TCU this weekend relieved Sonny Dikes of his coaching duties of the Horned Frogs, and they now must pull off an upset to earn a sixth victory and bowl eligibility as they battle for their postseason lives in Lubbock with an interim head coach. Despite depending largely on Harvard transfer quarterback Jaden Craig, TCU has failed to score points consistently. as they have not scored above 28 points since September 20th. However, they have maintained close games throughout the season owing to one of the stingiest defenses in the Big 12, limiting opponents to less than 305 yards per game through ten games.

The Red Raiders have won four straight games and are unbeaten at home (6–0) going into this in-state rivalry game against TCU on Thanksgiving Day. With an average of about 450 yards per game, Texas Tech's offensive is explosive and well-balanced, especially now that Thomas Casellanos has been the starting quarterback these last couple of games. The ground game is anchored by running back J'Koby Williams (nearly 1,000 rushing yards at 7.8 yards per carry through 10 games), but defenses are thrown off balance in both the running and passing game.

Defending the pass has been Texas Tech's only weakness, allowing 288.0 passing yards allowed per game, but it has been mitigated by 15 interceptions through 10 games. Jaden Craig, who leads TCU's offense with 266.4 passing yards per game, will need to play error-free football and have clean pockets in order to take advantage of that secondary without giving Texas Tech's opportunistic ballhawks an advantage. The good news for the Red Raiders' defense is the Horned Frogs' inability to score touchdowns in the red-zone.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Efficiency with the run game is essential to Texas Tech's offensive identity, as the rushing attack is averaging 210.6 rushing yards per game through 10 games. With only allowing 3.2 yards per carry, TCU's defense has proven to be strong against the run. The Horned Frogs can turn the game into their preferred low-scoring grinder if they can contain J'Koby Williams on early downs and force clear passing situations. If the Red Raiders can rush close to their average, they should provide enough offense to score enough points to win even in a low-scoring game.

Most importantly, both teams are playing on a short week after Saturday games on November 21. Texas Tech defeated Baylor 20–10, and TCU faced Utah and is now playing on Thursday, Nov. 26. Playing at night in Lubbock—where Texas Tech is 6–0 this season—gives the Red Raiders a significant energy and preparation edge, which should result in a Texas Tech victory on Senior Night.

Even in a short week, TCU's defense is disciplined enough to thwart Texas Tech early and maintain a respectable score in the first half. But over the course of four quarters in Lubbock, TCU's offensive potency more than likely will be insufficient to keep up with a top-10 Red Raiders team vying for a position in the College Football Playoff and the Big 12 Championship Game.

More Texas Tech Content Found Here

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and following us on X/Twitter.